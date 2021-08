FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ players will begin practice later this week as the 2021 season draws even closer. It appeared last spring the players and coaches would be virtually free of COVID concerns for this season, but thanks to a big rise in cases in recent weeks that probably won’t be the case. The Razorbacks are one of the SEC schools that has done a great job with the vaccines which hopefully helps them avoid some of the COVID protocols others may have to go through.