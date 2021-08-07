Information on Inflammation
Recovery is an important aspect when it comes to athletic development. The ability to efficiently recover directly impacts an athlete’s ability to perform, adapt, and grow. The term inflammation is frequently thrown around in the sports world in regards to recovery, often in a negative light and with little context. Anti-inflammatory diets and supplements are all the craze for supporting recovery and enhancing performance. However, there are misconceptions regarding the role of inflammation and athletic performance. While chronic inflammation can be problematic and hinder performance and recovery, is inflammation always bad? If not, how can we reap the benefits without experiencing chronic inflammation and performance decrements?training-conditioning.com
Comments / 0