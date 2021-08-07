Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 15 Early Events
The United States assembled one of the most decorated relay teams in history to finish off the track and field events at the Summer Olympics with a gold medal. The American 4x400-meter relay team of Sydney McLaughlin, Allyson Felix, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu lived up to the "Dream Team" billing they received on social media and smashed the competition in the final women's track event of the competition.bleacherreport.com
Comments / 39