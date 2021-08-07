Dubuque man receives 15-year sentence for selling drugs in fatal OD

A Dubuque drug dealer has been sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison after authorities said he provided opioids that resulted in a woman's death. Julius G. Irvin, 30, was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams after pleading guilty to a count of distribution of controlled substances near a protected location resulting in death, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa.