KNOX – Joan F. Fisher of Knox passed away on Wednesday August 4, 2021, in her home following an illness. She was born on August 10, 1947 ,in Indianapolis to the late Julius Larson and Irene McClung, and was 73 years-old at the time of her death. She lived in the area most of her life. On January 29, 1966, in North Judson, she married her beloved husband Melvin Fisher Sr. who preceded her death on August 30, 2013. Together she and Melvin owned and operated Fisher’s Asphalt and more recently Kankakee Valley Auction. She was a very hard-working lady that loved watching movies. Most of all she loved her family dearly. Joan is survived by five children Melvin (Sonja) Fisher Jr. of Knox, Kelly (Heather) Fisher of Knox, Kelvin (Jill Jamrozy) Fisher of Hanna, Larry (Angie) Fisher of Knox, and Shelly (Jason) Simon of Knox; twelve grandchildren Hailey and Hana Simon, Payden Goss, Christina and Bart Fisher, Alex and Andrew Fisher, and Dalton, Allyssa, Logan and Raylynn Fisher, Blake Fisher; two great-grandchildren; one sister Shirley Brummett of Indianapolis. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband. Joan’s wishes were to be cremated and she will be laid to rest next to her husband Melvin in Round Lake Cemetery. The Rannells Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with Joan’s care and arrangements.