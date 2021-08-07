Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Migrants crossing border in New Mexico area instructed to take Ubers and Lyfts, local police helpless

By Emma Colton
FOXBusiness
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMigrants crossing the border into one New Mexico town are sometimes instructed by smugglers to use popular ridesharing services Uber or Lyft when they reach the U.S. "That’s probably an (Uber)," police officer E. Gallardo told a local KRQE reporter of a car that was going up and down an Encinos neighborhood street in Sunland Park, but quickly left the area when it spotted the police car. "Almost everyone carries a cell phone now," Gallardo, who is a veteran of the Las Cruces, and Sunland Park police departments, said of how migrants keep in touch with smugglers or rides.

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 35

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Saenz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Ubers#Krqe#The Las Cruces#Fox News#Democratic#Congress#Senate#Catholic#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

UN issues dire warning on climate change in new report

The newest climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says that climate change is "unequivocally" caused by humans and warns that global temperatures are expected to reach a significant warming milestone in the next 20 years. The planet is expected to reach average temperatures that are 1.5...
EducationPosted by
NBC News

DeSantis' office says salaries of officials who require masks for students may be withheld

Florida school superintendents who require masks for students without giving them a way to opt out could have their salaries withheld, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said Monday. DeSantis last week barred local school districts from requiring students to wear masks amid a rise in cases, but at least one Florida school district said they will be mandatory when classes begin Wednesday.
PoliticsNBC News

NY Assembly speaker says Cuomo impeachment probe to be completed soon

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie on Monday laid out the path forward for an impeachment probe into Andrew Cuomo, as the embattled governor's legal and political challenges mount. "Our goal is to bring this matter to a conclusion with all due haste," Heastie told reporters in Albany after...

Comments / 35

Community Policy