Migrants crossing border in New Mexico area instructed to take Ubers and Lyfts, local police helpless

Migrants crossing the border into one New Mexico town are sometimes instructed by smugglers to use popular ridesharing services Uber or Lyft when they reach the U.S. "That’s probably an (Uber)," police officer E. Gallardo told a local KRQE reporter of a car that was going up and down an Encinos neighborhood street in Sunland Park, but quickly left the area when it spotted the police car. "Almost everyone carries a cell phone now," Gallardo, who is a veteran of the Las Cruces, and Sunland Park police departments, said of how migrants keep in touch with smugglers or rides.