*** WATCH *** TRAUMA ALERT: 20-year-old airlifted off-Cape with “planter hook” stuck in her eye… [PLUS OTHER HIGHLIGHTS FROM OVERNIGHT… including B&E and possible gunshots fired out car window…]
HN NOTES: The following HN Video contains highlights of three separate calls from the overnight…. 1. YARMOUTH – According to radio transmissions, a 20-year-old woman suffered serious facial trauma after what was described as a “planter’s hook” attached to a tree that somehow got stuck in her eye around 9:00 p.m. last evening, at an address on Lake Road West. As you will hear in the following HN Video, Yarmouth EMTs immediately made the decision to fly the young woman to an off-Cape trauma center. No further details available at the time of this report…hyannisnews.com
