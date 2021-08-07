Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 8/6/21

The 2021 Olympics ended on Sunday, with the closing ceremonies held in a nearly empty stadium, putting a strange ending on a strange 17 days of drama and competition. Minnesotans were holding their own Olympic ceremonies, hailing gold medal gymnast Sunisa Lee with a parade in her hometown. She is the perhaps the biggest, but not the only Minnesota hero of the games. She and Grace McCallum of Isanti helped pull the US women’s gymnastics team to a team silver medal after the loss of their leader, Simone Biles. Lee later won gold in the all around, and a bronze in the uneven bars.