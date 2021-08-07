Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 8/6/21

View more in
Bowling Green, KY|WBKO
Sports Connection 8-1-21
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Brett Alper and Brian Webb discuss former WKU Basketball’s Charles Bassey being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers, DeAngelo Wilson and Jamale Carothers transferring to WKU and WKU Olympians competing in Tokyo. They also welcome to the show Warren East football head coach Jeff Griffith and...
Sports|lakeshorepublicradio.org
Lakeshore Sports for 8-5-21
The NWI Oilmen took a major step towards winning the Northwest Collegiate League regular season baseball title last night while the Railcats' struggles continue. All of the above coming your way on today's sports. It was a light schedule of prep basketball last night, but one of the games was...
College Sports|The Nebraska City News Press
Sports Briefs, 8-6
Peru State graduate student-to-be Dylan Dittman (Omaha) has been selected as one of 109 football student-athletes nationwide who are eligible for the 2021 Good Works Team®, which is widely recognized as the most prestigious community service award in college football. Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) announced last...
College Sports|whbc.com
Sports ‘n Stuff, 8/3/21
JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk. Men’s Journal college quarterbacks to watch this year. The 2021 NCAA Football season is less than a month away. This year, eight high-profile schools will the introducing new arms. Football writer Alex Kirshner, from Mens Journal, has undertaken the daunting task of ranking them all based on how he views their chances of success.
Saint Louis, MO|kxeo.com
KXEO Sports Report 8/7/21
The St. Louis Cardinals doubled up the Kansas City Royals 4-2 at Busch Stadium last (Friday) night. Adam Wainwright propelled the Redbirds to victory once again, pitching seven innings. It was the 4th straight time he has pitched 7 innings. He also became the 3rd Cardinal in history to reach...
MLB|mycentraloregon.com
Scoreboard roundup — 8/6/21
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Friday’s sports events:. Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
NFL|985thesportshub.com
Training Camp Day 9 Recap // Matt Dolloff, 98.5 The Sports Hub // 8-6-21
Matt Dolloff from 98.5 The Sports Hub joins Alex Barth to break down the Patriots’ in-stadium practice, as well as take a bigger look at training camp as a whole. Topics include the defense’s hot start, N’Keal Harry’s potential role, and of course, the quarterbacks. For more on Patriots training camp, visit 985TheSportsHub.com.
MLB|regionsports.com
THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: 8/6
1890 – Legendary pitcher Cy Young makes his MLB debut, holding the Cubs to three hits in an 8-1 victory for the Cleveland Spiders. 1949 – Future Hall of Famer Luke Appling appears in and MLB record 2,154th game at shortstop for the White Sox. 1953 – Ted Williams returns...
Sports|KFVS12
Catfish play game one of championship series
The Cape Catfish lose game one on Monday, August 9. The Cape Catfish play Monday, August 9, at Capaha Park. Cape Catfish to play game 1 of championship series. Cape Catfish will play game one of a championship series on Monday night, August 9.
Minnesota State|Marshall Independent
Minnesota thrills in the Olympic games
The 2021 Olympics ended on Sunday, with the closing ceremonies held in a nearly empty stadium, putting a strange ending on a strange 17 days of drama and competition. Minnesotans were holding their own Olympic ceremonies, hailing gold medal gymnast Sunisa Lee with a parade in her hometown. She is the perhaps the biggest, but not the only Minnesota hero of the games. She and Grace McCallum of Isanti helped pull the US women’s gymnastics team to a team silver medal after the loss of their leader, Simone Biles. Lee later won gold in the all around, and a bronze in the uneven bars.
