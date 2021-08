Barack and Michelle Obama might have been the most glamorous couple to call 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW home since JFK and Jackie, but we have to say, we are loving Joe and Jill, as well. It's always nice to see how love can, indeed, be lovelier the second time around, as both Bidens are on their second spouse. (Joe was tragically widowed, while Jill and her first husband divorced). What's more, it's striking a blow against ageism every time we see a couple in their 70s still hugging, kissing, and holding hands. Ha, who says romance is strictly for the young?