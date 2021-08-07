Notre Dame Updated Roster - Numbers Changes, Height/Weight Changes
Notre Dame has released its updated 2021 roster and there are A LOT of changes.
You can find the updated roster HERE.
Let's run down the changes:
NUMBER CHANGES
2 Xavier Watts – from 82
2 DJ Brown – from 12
4 Litchfield Ajavon – from 23
5 Joe Wilkins Jr. – from 18
6 Clarence Lewis – from 26
8 Marist Liufau – from 35
9 Justin Ademilola – from 19
22 Justin Walters – from 20
31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah – from 18
90 Alexander Ehrensberger – from 98
WEIGHT CHANGES (Only listing those of at least 3 pounds)
Name – current listed weight – change
S Litchfield Ajavon – 193 -5
WR Joe Wilkins Jr. – 195 +5
CB Clarence Lewis – 198 +6
QB Brendon Clark – 225 +13
DE Isaiah Foskey – 260 +3
LB Marist Liufau – 229 +3
DE Justin Ademilola – 255 +7
QB Drew Pyne – 200 +6
QB Ron Powlus III – 225 +10
QB Tyler Buchner – 215 +8
WR Lawrence Keys III – 176 +3
CB Ryan Barnes – 187 +5
WR Deion Colzie – 207 +7 (Also had him listed at 6-4 after previously listing him at 6-3)
S KJ Wallace – 185 -4
CB Chance Tucker – 183 +18
P Jay Bramblett – 197 +4
CB JoJo Johnson – 191 +16 (Also had him listed at 5-11 after previously listing him at 5-10)
WR Lorenzo Styles Jr. – 195 +9
CB Caleb Offord – 192 +8
RB Logan Diggs – 206 +6
S Justin Walters – 188 +10
RB Kyren Williams – 199 +4
LB Jack Kiser – 222 -5
CB Philip Riley – 202 +4
CB TaRiq Bracy – 177 -3
S Khari Gee – 195 +10
LB Prince Kollie – 222 +12
LB Shayne Simon – 233 +3
DT Kurt Hinish – 300 +4
LB Kahanu Kia – 217 +7
DE Jason Onye – 289 +44 (Biggest jump I’ve ever seen from what a kid was listed at on signing day)
DE Will Schweitzer – 225 +10
OL Rocco Spindler – 300 -15
LB Bo Bauer – 233 +3
OL Blake Fisher – 335 +5
DT Jacob Lacey – 275 -18
OL Michael Carmody – 290 -10
OL Caleb Johnson – 287 +12
OL Andrew Kristofic – 295 +3
OL Joshua Lugg – 305 -5
OL Joe Alt – 305 +15
OL Quinn Carroll – 313 +3
OL Pat Coogan – 305 +15
OL Tosh Baker – 307 +7
OL Alexander Ehrensberger – 255 +3
DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa – 268 -14
DT Rylie Mills – 283 +10
Irish Breakdown Content
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Comments / 0