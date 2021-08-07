Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Updated Roster - Numbers Changes, Height/Weight Changes

By Bryan Driskell
Posted by 
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NsaNY_0bKtWtvU00

Notre Dame has released its updated 2021 roster and there are A LOT of changes.

You can find the updated roster HERE.

Let's run down the changes:

NUMBER CHANGES

2 Xavier Watts – from 82

2 DJ Brown – from 12

4 Litchfield Ajavon – from 23

5 Joe Wilkins Jr. – from 18

6 Clarence Lewis – from 26

8 Marist Liufau – from 35

9 Justin Ademilola – from 19

22 Justin Walters – from 20

31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah – from 18

90 Alexander Ehrensberger – from 98

WEIGHT CHANGES (Only listing those of at least 3 pounds)

Name – current listed weight – change

S Litchfield Ajavon – 193 -5

WR Joe Wilkins Jr. – 195 +5

CB Clarence Lewis – 198 +6

QB Brendon Clark – 225 +13

DE Isaiah Foskey – 260 +3

LB Marist Liufau – 229 +3

DE Justin Ademilola – 255 +7

QB Drew Pyne – 200 +6

QB Ron Powlus III – 225 +10

QB Tyler Buchner – 215 +8

WR Lawrence Keys III – 176 +3

CB Ryan Barnes – 187 +5

WR Deion Colzie – 207 +7 (Also had him listed at 6-4 after previously listing him at 6-3)

S KJ Wallace – 185 -4

CB Chance Tucker – 183 +18

P Jay Bramblett – 197 +4

CB JoJo Johnson – 191 +16 (Also had him listed at 5-11 after previously listing him at 5-10)

WR Lorenzo Styles Jr. – 195 +9

CB Caleb Offord – 192 +8

RB Logan Diggs – 206 +6

S Justin Walters – 188 +10

RB Kyren Williams – 199 +4

LB Jack Kiser – 222 -5

CB Philip Riley – 202 +4

CB TaRiq Bracy – 177 -3

S Khari Gee – 195 +10

LB Prince Kollie – 222 +12

LB Shayne Simon – 233 +3

DT Kurt Hinish – 300 +4

LB Kahanu Kia – 217 +7

DE Jason Onye – 289 +44 (Biggest jump I’ve ever seen from what a kid was listed at on signing day)

DE Will Schweitzer – 225 +10

OL Rocco Spindler – 300 -15

LB Bo Bauer – 233 +3

OL Blake Fisher – 335 +5

DT Jacob Lacey – 275 -18

OL Michael Carmody – 290 -10

OL Caleb Johnson – 287 +12

OL Andrew Kristofic – 295 +3

OL Joshua Lugg – 305 -5

OL Joe Alt – 305 +15

OL Quinn Carroll – 313 +3

OL Pat Coogan – 305 +15

OL Tosh Baker – 307 +7

OL Alexander Ehrensberger – 255 +3

DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa – 268 -14

DT Rylie Mills – 283 +10

Irish Breakdown Content

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Comments / 0

IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
130
Followers
569
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
City
Notre Dame, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Johnson
Person
Jojo
Person
Jack Kiser
Person
Ron Powlus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Run Down#Kia#Wr Deion Colzie#Rb Logan Diggs#Irish Breakdown#Sports Illustrated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame 2022 Recruiting Class Jumps Up To No. 1

Notre Dame a big week on the recruiting trail, landing Vancouver (Wash.) Union star Tobias Merriweather and Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei standout CJ Williams. The dynamic wide receiver tandem jumped Notre Dame all the way up to No. 1 in the Rivals 2022 team rankings and No. 2 according to 247Sports.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Three Notre Dame Players Make "The Freaks List"

No. 3 - Kyle Hamilton, Safety. "New defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman inherits quite a chess piece in the 6-4, 219-pound junior, who in his first two seasons in South Bend has 104 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, five interceptions and 17 passes defensed. His top-end GPS speed has improved from last year to 21 miles per hour. His vertical is 41-7 and his broad jump is 10-8." - Feldman.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Makes Final 5 For Elite 2023 Linebacker

Notre Dame has already finished its 2022 linebacker class and it is an outstanding group of players. The goal now for the Irish coaches is to land a 2023 group that is just as good, if not better. There are two linebackers that stand above the rest for Notre Dame in that class, and the Irish made the final group of schools for one of those players, Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean two-sport star Drayk Bowen.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Talking Kyle Hamilton and the Notre Dame Secondary

In the latest segment with Darin Pritchett of WSBT we spent time diving into the Notre Dame secondary, with a heavy focus on All-American safety Kyle Hamilton. Hamilton wasn't the only player we discussed, as we also spent time discussing a potential the battle for the starting safety opposite Hamilton and the battle for the starting cornerback roles.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Countdown To Kickoff: Notre Dame Linebacker Preview

Notre Dame had the nation's best linebacker in 2020, but Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is now gone, and the rest of the depth chart struggled for much of the season. For Notre Dame to continue being one of the nation's best defenses that returning unit must make significant improvement in the first year of Marcus Freeman running the defense.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame OL Hunter Spears Medically Retires From Football

Notre Dame junior offensive lineman Hunter Spears announced today that he is medically retiring from football. This is a sad but not surprising announcement from Spears. A talented defensive lineman in high school, Spears came to Notre Dame with a checkered injury history that didn't get any better during his time in South Bend. After playing defense as a freshman he was moved to the offensive line, but injuries again kept him from ever getting any traction.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Offers 2023 Quarterback Jackson Arnold

Notre Dame's 2023 quarterback board continues to grow with Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees offering Denton (Texas) Guyer signal caller Jackson Arnold. Arnold becomes the fifth quarterback in the class to receive an offer from Notre Dame, and four of those players are still uncommitted. The 6-1, 190-pound quarterback recently...
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Lands Five Commits In The SI99 Rankings From SI All-American

SI All-American released its first installment of its SI99 rankings for the Class of 2022, and Notre Dame had five commits make the first edition. Notre Dame's newest commitment is also its highest ranked, with Vancouver (Wash.) Union star wide receiver Tobias Merriweather checking in as the nation's No. 46 overall player. SI All-American has Merriweather ranked higher than any other recruiting service. Merriweather is ranked as the No. 4 outside receiver and No. 7 overall wide receiver in the class.

Comments / 0

Community Policy