Notre Dame Updated Roster - Numbers Changes, Height/Weight Changes

Notre Dame has released its updated 2021 roster and there are A LOT of changes.

You can find the updated roster HERE.

Let's run down the changes:

NUMBER CHANGES

2 Xavier Watts – from 82

2 DJ Brown – from 12

4 Litchfield Ajavon – from 23

5 Joe Wilkins Jr. – from 18

6 Clarence Lewis – from 26

8 Marist Liufau – from 35

9 Justin Ademilola – from 19

22 Justin Walters – from 20

31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah – from 18

90 Alexander Ehrensberger – from 98

WEIGHT CHANGES (Only listing those of at least 3 pounds)

Name – current listed weight – change

S Litchfield Ajavon – 193 -5

WR Joe Wilkins Jr. – 195 +5

CB Clarence Lewis – 198 +6

QB Brendon Clark – 225 +13

DE Isaiah Foskey – 260 +3

LB Marist Liufau – 229 +3

DE Justin Ademilola – 255 +7

QB Drew Pyne – 200 +6

QB Ron Powlus III – 225 +10

QB Tyler Buchner – 215 +8

WR Lawrence Keys III – 176 +3

CB Ryan Barnes – 187 +5

WR Deion Colzie – 207 +7 (Also had him listed at 6-4 after previously listing him at 6-3)

S KJ Wallace – 185 -4

CB Chance Tucker – 183 +18

P Jay Bramblett – 197 +4

CB JoJo Johnson – 191 +16 (Also had him listed at 5-11 after previously listing him at 5-10)

WR Lorenzo Styles Jr. – 195 +9

CB Caleb Offord – 192 +8

RB Logan Diggs – 206 +6

S Justin Walters – 188 +10

RB Kyren Williams – 199 +4

LB Jack Kiser – 222 -5

CB Philip Riley – 202 +4

CB TaRiq Bracy – 177 -3

S Khari Gee – 195 +10

LB Prince Kollie – 222 +12

LB Shayne Simon – 233 +3

DT Kurt Hinish – 300 +4

LB Kahanu Kia – 217 +7

DE Jason Onye – 289 +44 (Biggest jump I’ve ever seen from what a kid was listed at on signing day)

DE Will Schweitzer – 225 +10

OL Rocco Spindler – 300 -15

LB Bo Bauer – 233 +3

OL Blake Fisher – 335 +5

DT Jacob Lacey – 275 -18

OL Michael Carmody – 290 -10

OL Caleb Johnson – 287 +12

OL Andrew Kristofic – 295 +3

OL Joshua Lugg – 305 -5

OL Joe Alt – 305 +15

OL Quinn Carroll – 313 +3

OL Pat Coogan – 305 +15

OL Tosh Baker – 307 +7

OL Alexander Ehrensberger – 255 +3

DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa – 268 -14

DT Rylie Mills – 283 +10

Irish Breakdown Content

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!