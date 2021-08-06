Michigan Woman Thinks She’s Adopting A Dog, Ends Up With A Hyena Instead

Citing business and family duties and concerns, Nonla is closing their Schoolcraft restaurant. While they are hopeful they will reopen, there are no guarantees. To call it an empire may be overstatement, but Natashia and Kyle Monk and their partners Kelly and Johnny Nguyen have grown the Nonla name into five successful, delicious and beloved restaurants. It all started in 2015 with a small Vietnamese restaurant in Mattawan that quickly earned a big reputation. They branched out into burgers in late 2017 with Nonla Burger on Burdick. The public ate it up and demand was so great that they opened a second burger joint on Stadium Drive in 2020. The partners offered another twist on Vietnamese food with Banh Mi Togo opening downtown Kalamazoo in 2019 and ventured into Mexican food at Nonla Taqueria in Schoolcraft.