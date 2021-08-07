Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Fix Steam Content File Locked Error

The Windows Club
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike any other software, Steam has its own set of problems, and one such problem is Content File Locked error. The error has been reported when the update for a game is downloaded but cannot be installed. You should be able to see the message for any listed game for which an update has been downloaded but then paused because the Content File is Locked. This post looks at various methods to fix the Steam Content File Locked Error.

www.thewindowsclub.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Software#Open File#The Content File#Reinstall Steam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Walmart Reportedly Has PS5 Units Available for Walk-In Customers

The new word is that Walmart will be restocking on PlayStation 5s, giving potential players another chance to acquire the rare console. However, these PS5s won’t be available to gamers online, as all other PS5 stocks have been up to this point. Instead, it will be available only to walk-in customers who physically come into Walmart, at least according to a new rumor reported by GamingIntel.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Catizens coming to PC via Steam

Catizens is a cute colony management simulation game in which you control a bunch of kittens. It is coming to PC via Steam later this year. HeroCraft PC has released the trailer for Catizens. It’s a colony management simulation game in which you keep an eye on a bunch of cats, each with their own peculiar personality, while you assist them in building and growing their community.
Video Gamescommunitynewscorp.com

Valve changes delivery dates for the Steam Deck again

Of course it looks pretty complicated at Valve, who have changed the delivery dates for their Steam Deck again. While the machine was only briefly taken over by IGN, the pre-orders seem to exceed expectations and Valve seems to be having a hard time gauging that these are the exact transformations.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Lamentum is bringing some survival horror to PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and Steam this August

Publisher Neon Doctrine and developer Obscure Tales have confirmed a release date for the survival horror game Lamentum, and it will be released on August 31st. The confirmed platforms are PC via Steam, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One. The game will be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility. A demo for Lamentum is currently available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, so you can get a taste of the horror.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Valve talks performance of the Steam Deck, Big Picture UI being replaced and Gamescope

Really interesting to know there's going to be an FPS limiter built in. There's already some available on Linux like libstrangle to tweak that. What we also know as well from Griffais in a Twitter reply, is that the Steam Deck itself will be using the gamescope project that we mentioned back in January 2020 which is a Wayland compositor for the normal Steam gaming session (not the KDE Plasma desktop mode) - so it's likely the FPS limiter used is built into that directly.
Video GamesThe Windows Club

Fix New Steam library folder must be writable error

Many users are reporting that when they try to create a new library they receive an error message that says New Steam library folder must be writable or Steam library folder is not writable. In this article, we are going to talk about ways to change Steam library foldable from Read-only and make it writable.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Fix Unknown USB Device, Descriptor Request Failed error on Windows computers

In this post, we will explain the possible solutions to fix the Unknown USB Device (Descriptor Request Failed) error. USB Device Descriptor contains information about the USB devices. This information helps Windows identify the connected USB devices. When the USB Device Descriptor malfunctions or gets corrupted, Windows could not identify the connected USB devices. In this case, the following error message is displayed on the screen:
ComputersThe Windows Club

Fix Wireless Display Install Failed error in Windows 11/10

Here is a guide for you to fix the Wireless Display Install Failed error in Windows 10. The “Wireless Display” is an optional feature in Windows 10 that enables users to project movies, photos, web content, and media files from one compatible device to another device. You can install this feature via the Settings app on your PC. While there should not be any problem while installing this feature, some users have reported experiencing an Install failed error when installing the Wireless Display feature.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

How to fix Steam stuck on patching and update

PC gamers may find that Steam gets stuck on patching or stuck on an update. This unfortunate error can prevent you from playing PC games, with it ensuring that the game won’t start as it remains stuck on updating. Fortunately, there’s a way to fix this problem. Steam stuck on...
Video GamesCNET

Untitled Goose Game is 50% off at the PlayStation Store today

In a quiet village full of people just trying to make it through a normal day in peace, you are an agent of chaos. Your entire purpose is to mess things up, steal things and knock things over. You are a terrible goose, and this is Untitled Goose Game. It's hilarious, and now that the price has dropped to $10 there's no excuse left for why you haven't added this title to your library.
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

How to Fix Steam if It Stops Downloading Games

For many people, Steam is the door to the gaming world because of its large game collection and the ability to share games with other Steam users. Even if it's one of the most popular platforms for buying and playing titles, sometimes Steam will stop downloading games with no warning or obvious reason.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to fix Dead by Daylight Error Code 8012

When attempting to play Dead by Daylight, players may get error code 8012 on occasion. Even though the game has been mostly error-free, 8012 pops up now and again. Here is how to fix the error if you encounter it in Dead by Daylight. How to fix Error Code 8012.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to fix Dev Error 5573 in Call of Duty: Warzone

There are several errors you’re bound to encounter in Call of Duty: Warzone. Many of them are internet-related because it’s an online game. However, if you’re running into Dev Error 5573, the issue is not connected to the internet or your connection to the game. In this guide, we’re going to detail how to fix Dev Error 5573.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Fix Command python setup.py egg_info failed with error code 1

Command python setup.py egg_info failed with error code 1 when Installing Python, then the setup tool on your computer might not be installed or updated. In this article, we will fix this error with some simple solutions. Fix Command python setup.py egg_info failed with error code 1. These are the...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Niantic Labs Continues the Battle to Lift Unjustified Bans in Pokemon GO

Niantic Labs is still working to lift the incorrect bans placed on Pokemon GO players months prior. According to a report from Eurogamer's Tom Phillips, some Pokemon GO players are still suffering under unjustified bans placed on them by Niantic Labs' latest anti-cheat waves in June 2020 and April 2021. The developer is aware and still working toward lifting all such bans against rule-abiding accounts at the time of writing.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Back 4 Blood Early Access Begins August 5

Back 4 Blood continues to build up hype and anticipation. Now fans will soon get their chance to play the game through Early Access. This is set to occur next month, and today, we have another trailer to alert potential players. If you’ve been a fan of the past trailers and marketing promotions used to showcase the game, then this is just another killer teaser. Running under a minute long, we get another look at cleaners fighting off a swarm of infected monsters flooding the area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy