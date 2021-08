A God of War player over on Reddit has discovered a mysterious location nobody has ever seen in the PS4 game. The 2018 reboot of God of War is a lot of things -- including an incredible game -- but it's not exactly mysterious. This isn't to say there isn't a mystery to it, its narrative, and characters, but it means there's not a lot of mysteries to crack or things to discover. However, there is one mystery that players can't seem to solve.