Franklin County, NC

Flood Advisory issued for Franklin, Vance, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 12:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Franklin; Vance; Warren The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Flood Advisory for North Central Franklin County in central North Carolina Central Vance County in central North Carolina Central Warren County in central North Carolina * Until 1245 PM EDT. * At 1141 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Henderson, Warrenton, Norlina, Kittrell, Middleburg, Macon, Afton, Wise, Gillburg, South Henderson, Dabney, Lake Gaston and John H Kerr Reservoir.

alerts.weather.gov

