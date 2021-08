MEDFORD – Tufts University recently announced its spring 2021 Dean’s List. There were 3 students from Framingham on the list. They were: Maggie Li, Gabriel De Brito, and Zaimarie Vela-Santana. ***. Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Massachusetts, and in Talloires, France, is recognized among the...