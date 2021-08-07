UPI Almanac for Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021

Fire and rescue workers are on the scene moments after a blast at the U.S. Embassy in the Kenyan capital early August 7, 1998, killed more than 40 people. Moments later, a second bomb exploded outside the U.S. Embassy in Dar Es Salam, Tanzania. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Today is Saturday, Aug. 7, the 219th day of 2021 with 146 to follow.

The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mars, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus.

Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include Hungarian countess/serial killer Elizabeth Bathory in 1560; Carl Ritter, German co-founder of modern geographical science, in 1779; World War I Dutch spy/courtesan known as Mata Hari, born Margaret Gertrude Zelle, in 1876; diplomat/Nobel Prize winner Ralph Bunche in 1904; actor Carl Switzer in 1927; baseball pitcher Don Larsen in 1929; humorist Garrison Keillor in 1942 (age 79); actor Tobin Bell in 1942 (age 79); former FBI Director Robert Mueller in 1944 (age 77); Minnesota Supreme Court Justice/football Hall of Fame member Alan Page in 1945 (age 76); actor Wayne Knight in 1955 (age 66); actor David Duchovny in 1960 (age 61); actor Maggie Wheeler in 1961 (60); actor David Mann in 1966 (age 55); actor Charlize Theron in 1975 (age 46); DJ Samantha Ronson in 1977 (age 44); actor Abbie Cornish in 1982 (age 39); hockey player Sidney Crosby in 1987 (age 34); actor Brett Gray in 1996 (age 25); actor Liam James in 1996 (age 25).

On this date in history:

In 1782, the Order of the Purple Heart was established by Gen. George Washington to honor Americans who fought in the Revolutionary War.

In 1942, U.S. Marines launched America's first offensive in World War II, landing on the Pacific island of Guadalcanal.

In 1963, Jacqueline Kennedy becomes first sitting U.S. first lady to give birth since Frances Folsom Cleveland in 1897. President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy's premature son, Patrick Bouvier Kennedy, died two days later.

In 1998, terrorists' bombs detonated within minutes of each other outside of U.S. embassy buildings in Nairobi, Kenya, and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, killing 224 people. Authorities estimated another 4,000 were wounded.

In 2001, Uribe Velez was sworn in as president of Colombia in ceremonies interrupted by rebel shelling that killed 15 people and injured 60.

In 2005, Peter Jennings, anchor and senior editor of ABC News World News Tonight, who said in April he had lung cancer, died at his New York home at age 67.

In 2007, Barry Bonds hit his 756th major league home run, breaking the record set by Hank Aaron. Bonds ended his career just under seven weeks later with a total of 762 homers.

In 2008, Georgian troops laid siege to the capital of the breakaway region of South Ossetia, sparking the five-day Russo-Georgian War, which left more than 300 dead.

In 2012, Jared Lee Loughner pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder in Tucson shootings that killed six people and wounded 13, including U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords. Under his plea agreement, Loughner is imprisoned for life without parole and no opportunity to appeal.

In 2019, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested nearly 700 undocumented workers at seven worksites in Mississippi.

A thought for the day: "Don't limit a child to your own learning, for he was born in another time." -- writer/musician Rabindranath Tagore