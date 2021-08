Agents of Ebby Halliday Companies Deliver Backpacks, School Supplies for Every Student at DISD’s Ebby Halliday Elementary. The Ebby Halliday Companies is built on a foundation of generosity, extending back to the days when Ebby Halliday herself was running the iconic residential real estate brand. Now a new generation of agents have readily adopted her personal mantra, “Do Something for Someone Every Day,” and are living it out in a variety of ways.