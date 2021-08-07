Andre Iguodala’s Return Headlines Golden State Warriors’ Value Free Agency Signings

Somebody not named Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, or Draymond Green has created some of the most memorable moments in Golden State Warriors history. The wing who’s doing an excellent job beating father time, Andre Iguodala, has made some of the most unforgettable moments in the history of this franchise. He joined the Dubs once again on Friday after the Miami Heat declined his team option. The 37-year-old accepted the veteran’s minimum in order to link up with his former team, where he spent six seasons from 2013 to 2019, winning three titles in the process with the Warriors.