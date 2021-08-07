Andre Iguodala’s Return Headlines Golden State Warriors’ Value Free Agency Signings
Andre Iguodala announced yesterday through a New York Times interview that he is returning to the Golden State Warriors, in a move that shocked no-one but delighted the entire fanbase. Iguodala returns a few years older, and perhaps with only a year or two left in his career, but he brings with him all the experience, leadership, and playoff clutchness that the Warriors have sorely lacked since he left. Somehow Golden State feels like Golden State again.www.forbes.com
