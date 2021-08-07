Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How to Catch a Shiny Palkia in Pokémon GO

By Ralston Dacanay
dbltap.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow to catch a Shiny Palkia is one of the most common questions trainers are asking at the moment now that the Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space event in Pokémon GO is live. Following the appearance of Dialga in Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time, Palkia is showing up in five-star raids, making this is a primetime opportunity for those fond of the pink Shiny form of the Water- and Dragon-type Spatial Pokémon to obtain it. Here's how to catch a Shiny Palkia in Pokémon GO.

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Pokemon
Related
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Pokémon Unite launches for Switch, play now to receive free Zeraora

The long-awaited Pokémon MOBA game Pokémon Unite has finally been released for Nintendo Switch, and a new launch trailer is here to accompany it. The trailer is overacting at its finest, but it does give a decent overview of how matches play out, as well as tease the upcoming mobile version, which should launch in September.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

How to block a goal in Pokémon UNITE

The core concept of Pokémon UNITE involves earning points by defeating opposing wild and player Pokémon. Once you have collected some points, you want to fight or sneak your way to an enemy goal on the map and drop those points in to weaken the objective and add to your team’s overall total.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Pokemon Unite Seeing Gardveoir Added Tomorrow

Pokemon Unite has been out for almost a week now and players are enjoying their time teaming up to get points and knock their opponents down. Now those who have been patiently waiting for even more can get ready to try out a brand new character when they arrive starting tomorrow. Gardevoir is stepping onto the scene as a ranged attacker, so players can go in aggressively as one of their favorite psychic and fairy types in order to take down foes and score more points.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon GO August 2021 Breakthrough & Spotlights Announced

Niantic has announced Pokémon GO's content for August 2021. This time, though, they're keeping some information close to the chest. Let's take a look at what we know so far and what we can glean from what information was left out. Over on the official Pokémon GO blog, the following...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Is Dialga good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

Dialga is one of the several legendary Pokémon Go, making it a highly sought-after Pokémon for any trainer. What makes it exceedingly good is this Pokémon’s stats, the type of Pokémon it is, and the moves it can learn. These small details add up to making Dialga one of the best Pokémon for you to use in the mobile game. This guide will detail what makes Dialga an outstanding Pokémon choice and how to best use it in the mobile game.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

How to Catch Klefki in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO trainers are wondering where they can find Klefki in-game. Klefki is a peculiar steel and fairy-type. A Kalos-region native, this Pokemon has the bizarre habit of taking keys and adding them to its body—which, fittingly enough, is shaped like a ring with a lock and key teeth at the top. It is both a real-world regional Pokemon and a general rare spawn, making adding its entry to the in-game PokeDex quite the feat.
Video GamesPolygon

Niantic reversing Pokémon Go banwave that caught innocent players

Pokémon Go developer Niantic say it’s working to revert strikes that have resulted in suspensions and bans for players of the mobile AR game who were unjustly punished by the game’s anti-cheat system. In a statement posted to Twitter on Monday, Niantic said that players who have been affected will have strikes against their accounts removed “automatically, whether or not they have contacted us.”
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Pokémon Go Teases New Legendary Pokémon For Upcoming Event

Pokémon Go players will soon be able to start hunting for an all-new Legendary creature, it would seem. Over on the mobile game’s dedicated blog, developer Niantic confirms that an ongoing three-part event, Ultra Unlock, is scheduled to conclude next month with a surprise. As of writing, the first chapter in this saga, Part 1: Time, is now live and tasks Trainers with seeking out five-star raids to battle the fearsome Dialga. This is accompanied by increased spawn rates for Pokémon originally found in the Sinnoh region such as Cranidos and Shieldon. As is typical for these types of events, Shiny variants for both have a chance of showing up between now and August 3rd.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Gardevoir now available in Pokemon UNITE

Gardevoir is now available for players in Pokémon UNITE. The Psychic- and Fairy-type Pokemon is the first new character since the game’s launch last week and is purchasable from the UNITE Battle Committee in-game. What’s more, if players have been logging in daily since launch, they’ll also unlock the Cinderace Unite License today for free (it’s the reward for logging in for an 8th unique day in the 14-Day Welcome Gifts campaign) In addition, Pokémon has addressed an additional fix for the game overnight too.
Video Gamespocketgamer.biz

Niantic combats wave of false bans in Pokémon GO

Niantic is working to reverse a number of false account bans in Pokémon GO. As reported by Eurogamer, an anti-cheating system in-game has incorrectly identified several users as using "third-party applications" to 'cheat' in the game. Players affected by the ban received a seven day 'soft ban' warning, followed by...
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time event featuring Shiny Dialga, Timed Research and More

Ultra Unlock has been a total success during the Pokemon GO Fest 2021, where all three parts of the Ultra Unlock have been completed. The first part is called Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time. Beginning on July 23rd, at 10:00 AM, Pokemon from various eras will start appearing more often in the wild, in Timed Researches, and more. This will end on August 3rd, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Pokemon Unite: When do new Pokemon release and what’s upcoming?

Pokemon Unite will inevitably see new Pokemon release as upcoming DLC, with the game’s already quite sizeable roster only set to receive more characters as it grows. We know which new Pokemon are set to be added to the game, so when will they be released?. When do new Pokemon...
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

New Pokémon Snap Catches Free Content Update August 3rd

This content update includes three new tracks for you to travel down while you take pictures. The Secret Side Path shrinks your NEO-ONE vehicle down so that Pokémon tower over you. The trailer below shows even bugs big enough to crush you, instead of the other way around. Mightywide River is the water source for all of Belusylva Island. Take a leisurely float down it while capturing your best pictures. Barren Badlands dumps you in a desert where you’ll need to avoid poisonous gas and geysers will help you get around.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to upgrade Held Items in Pokemon Unite

When you are in a battle, you want to have as many factors going your way as possible. This is especially true in MOBAs, where a numbers advantage will surely give you a better chance to come out of a battle victorious. Held Items in Pokémon Unite will provide your chosen Pokémon slight advantages in certain situations. In the beginning, these bonuses will feel minimal, but over time, you can get even more out of them. Here is how to upgrade your Held Items in Pokémon Unite.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Absurd Overwatch trick gives players a surprise counter to Junkrat’s trap

Overwatch players looking for a new way to counter Junkrat’s trap and completely catch the DPS hero off guard should look no further than this secret speed trick. Junkrat’s trap and mine combo is one of the oldest kill confirms in Overwatch. By placing a trap on the ground and a mine over it, a Junkrat can deal enough burst damage to instantly kill the majority of the game’s cast.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to beat Arlo in Pokémon Go: Best counters

Knowing how to beat Arlo in Pokémon Go is far from being the easiest task in the game. Arlo is one of the most challenging Team GO Rocket Leaders, and by defeating him, along with Sierra and Cliff, you will get one step closer to beating Giovanni, the game’s biggest boss.
Video GamesDestructoid

Nintendo Download: Pokemon Unite

Your chance to grab a Pokemon Unite download for free is finally here: which feels like a misnomer because a lot of you were underwhelmed by the initial reveal and never really wanted to arrive in the first place. Pokemon Unite is off to an alright start, as the gameplay is pretty fun, but folks are just now starting to navigate its free-to-play and progression waters; finding them fairly murky in some respects. Free currency (coin) acquisition seems very slow at the moment, even compared to some other free-to-play MOBAs. We’ll be monitoring the situation as we continue to play as we gear up for our full review of Pokemon Unite.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Espeon Pokémon GO Name Trick: How to Choose From Eevee's Evolutions

The Espeon Pokémon GO name trick has been well-documented over the game's life cycle, but remains one of the most effective easter eggs trainers can utilize. Especially with Eevee Community Day set to return in August, this method is handy for all trainers to know in Pokémon GO. Espeon Pokémon...

Comments / 0

Community Policy