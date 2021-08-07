Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Official: Jaguars sign WR Tavon Austin

baltimorenews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE - The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed ninth-year WR Tavon Austin, the team announced today. Additionally, the Jaguars have placed S Daniel Thomas on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and activated QB C.J. Beathard and CB CJ Henderson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Austin, 5-8, 180, enters his ninth season in the NFL...

www.baltimorenews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Wr#Jaguars News#The Jacksonville Jaguars#The Reserve Covid 19#Qb C J Beathard#Cb Cj Henderson#The St Louis Rams#Cowboys#Packers#First Team#The Paul Hornung Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars: What kind of impact can Tavon Austin have?

The Jacksonville Jaguars haven’t shied away from acquired wide receivers this offseason. They signed Marvin Jones Jr., Jamal Agnew, and Phillip Dorsett in free agency. They later drafted Jalen Camp and then locked up Pharoh Brown and Laquon Treadwell. They didn’t stop there though and they have also added former first-round pick Tavon Austin.
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

Jaguars Release Aldrick Rosas and Leon Jacobs, Sign Tevin Jones

The Jacksonville Jaguars' kicking competition is over before it ever really began. The Jaguars announced a trio of roster moves on Friday, including the release of veteran kicker Aldrick Rosas. Rosas was set to compete with incumbent starting kicking Josh Lambo for the starting role in training camp, but Rosas never turned in a training camp practice after being placed on the active/non-football injury list on Wednesday.
NFLPosted by
MountaineerMaven

REPORT: Tavon Austin Finds a New Home

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Tavon Austin is signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Austin is entering his ninth season in the NFL and sits with 2,006 career receiving yards on 220 receptions and 15 touchdowns to go along with 1,340 rushing yards and 10 TD's. Austin finished...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars: WR position will be wild training camp battle

The Jacksonville Jaguars have already begun training camp, and there is a feeling of optimism in the air. Of course, that comes with having the number one overall pick in this past draft and landing quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Getting his teammate Travis Etienne has to be exciting as well, and hopefully bring about a more dynamic offense.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Packers WR Allen Lazard Signs ERFA Tender

According to Pro Football Talk, Packers WR Allen Lazard has signed his exclusive rights free agent tender. It was basically a formality but this officially puts Lazard under contract in Green Bay for 2021. Lazard, 25, wound up signing on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of...
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

Jaguars Add Another WR With Second-Year Jeff Cotton

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed wide receiver Jeff Cotton, the team announced today (Saturday). Cotton (6-2, 206) first entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020, when he signed with the Los Angles Chargers. Cotton spent the entirety of last season on the team’s practice squad. An Idaho...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Jaguars Activate WR Jamal Agnew From NFI List

The Jaguars announced they have activated WR Jamal Agnew from the active/non-football injury list. Agnew, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He played out his four-year, $2.65 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $645,000 in 2020. Agnew was testing the market...
NFLwiproud.com

Jaguars WR Chark sidelined with broken finger on right hand

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, (AP)DJ Chark’s contract season is off to a shaky start. The Jacksonville Jaguars receiver had surgery to repair a broken finger on his right hand, coach Urban Meyer said Sunday, and will miss the remainder of training camp and the preseason. Meyer insisted Chark will be ready for the Sept. 12 season opener at Houston.
NFLESPN

Jacksonville Jaguars WR DJ Chark has surgery for broken finger

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars receiver DJ Chark had surgery to repair a broken finger on his right hand, but head coach Urban Meyer said Chark should return in time for the season opener. Chark had a plate inserted into the finger, Meyer said after Sunday's scrimmage. Chark had missed the...
NFLBig Cat Country

Jaguars WR DJ underwent surgery on hairline fracture in finger

At today’s scrimmage, Jaguars standout WR DJ Chark was seen in shorts and a t shirt, while also wearing a soft shell cast on his hand. Chark was not a participant in the scrimmage, nor in the practice yesterday. After the Sunday scrimmage, Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer told reporters...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jacksonville Jaguars Reportedly Signing Former First-Round WR

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly signing veteran wide receiver/kick returner Tavon Austin, per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. Austin was a superstar talent in the college football game when Jags coach Urban Meyer was at Florida/Ohio State. After four years with West Virginia (2009-12), Austin was drafted by the St....
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars’ QB Gardner Minshew compared his quarterback competition with QB Trevor Lawrence to a Spanish conquistador scuttling his ships so that his crew could not turn back. “I think any time you go into anything thinking that losing or second best is an option, most of the time that’s what you’re going to get,” Minshew said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “That’s like when Cortes landed in Veracruz with 600 dudes trying to take the Aztec Empire. You know what he said? He said, ‘Burn the boats.’ He said, ‘We’re going back on their boats.’ That’s kind of a mindset that stuck with me pretty much since I heard that story…It’s all mindset. It’s all having fun. That’s another thing I’ve been trying to focus on this camp is having fun, man. It’s a game we all love and I think sometimes the worst thing we do is put too much pressure on yourselves, so anything to keep it light. Can’t worry about who they draft, what happens to my hand, who’s starting at the end of the day. I can control how I practice, how I work, how I prepare. So as long as I focus on those things, I know I’m doing everything I can.”
NFLJaguars.com

Official: Jaguars claim CB Lorenzo Burns

JACKSONVILLE – The Jacksonville Jaguars have claimed CB Lorenzo Burns off of waivers from the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced today. Burns, 5-10, 183, signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent at the conclusion of the 2021 draft. He attended the University of Arizona where he played in 42 games with 40 starts in five seasons (2016-20). Burns finished his career at Arizona with 192 total tackles (142 solo), nine interceptions, 35 passes defensed and eight tackles for loss. In his final two seasons as a Wildcat, Burns was a Pac-12 honorable mention and, in 2019, he was voted as the team defensive MVP.
NFLGamingToday

Jacksonville Jaguars Vs. Houston Texans Odds: NFL Week 1

NFL · Sun (9/12) @ 1:00pm ET — JAX Jaguars at HOU Texans. If there is one game in Week One of the 2021 NFL season, most fans will not want to watch– the Houston Texans-Jacksonville Jaguars game. Fans will want to see Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne highlights, but that is about it.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Bears Have Reportedly Signed A Veteran WR

On Saturday, the Chicago Bears traded wide receiver Anthony Miller to the Houston Texans. Now, the Bears have added a wideout to their roster. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Chicago has signed Justin Hardy, a former fourth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons. Hardy spent 2015-19 with Atlanta, appearing in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy