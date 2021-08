The new hotel at LEGOLAND New York doesn't open until Friday, but this week I went undercover and snuck into the yet-to-open attraction and was shocked by what I saw. While taking my son to the park on Wednesday we noticed that the LEGOLAND hotel appeared to be open. Although the hotel doesn't officially welcome guests until Friday we decided to take a peek inside. The hotel staff was busy working on details in and around the property ahead of Friday's grand opening. We took the opportunity to sneak around a little bit and snap some photos.