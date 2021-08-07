Jurgen Klopp Wants Midfield Signing This Summer

The excitement of football fans the world around is at an all time high with just one week to go until the new Premier League season begins. After what feels like the longest wait in recent memory and after an explosive European Championships, the regular season returns. Moves are being made all across the board from Jack Grealish to Manchester City, Jadon Sancho to Manchester United and what looks very likely to be Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea. Oh, and there is also the small matter of Lionel Messi to PSG.

Excitement is high but so is the worry for Liverpool fans that the rest of the transfer window remains quiet. There is still up to three weeks left in this summer's transfer window, with Liverpool having links to Jarrod Bowen, Saul Niguez and of course, you guessed it, Kylian Mbappe. According to reports one thing is clear, Jurgen Klopp wants to bring a new midfielder to Anfield this summer.

(Photo by PRESSINPHOTO)

According to David Maddock of the Daily Mirror, Jurgen Klopp has his eyes on a midfield addition but is under pressure for the club to sell first due to the home-grown player ruling. The club currently have 17 non home-grown players in their squad which is the limit for each team. Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri have been linked with moves away from Merseyside but their hefty price-tags have left opposition clubs uninterested.

James Pearce of the Athletic has also spoke about Liverpool's need to sell before making any new additions. Pearce reiterated that it is not a question of money for Liverpool, but the home-grown player rules preventing them adding to their squad. If this is the case then it is unlikely the Reds bolster this summer unless willing to lower their fee for both Origi and Shaqiri.

All the red tape aside, Liverpool may not go for the players they are heavily linked with for a number of reasons. In his article, David Maddock added that a move for Saul Niguez would be unlikely as the midfielder is 27 at the end of this year which does not fit Liverpool's profile of pursuing players aged between 21-24. This is why a move for Jarrod Bowen of West Ham would be more likely.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Dutch international Arnaut Danjuma is the latest forward to be linked with Liverpool as the 24 year-old Bournemouth winger was recently absent from the Cherries squad for their first Championship game against West Brom.

Jurgen Klopp has recently given high praise to players such as Naby Keita for his performances in pre season, but it is likely his reported desire for another midfielder is true given the hole that will be left following Georginio Wijnaldum's departure. It would be extremely frustrating if no new additions arrive on Merseyside this summer due to the club not budging on the fees attached with players linked with outgoings.