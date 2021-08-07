No Shirt, No Service? Nice try, Obama!
The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I've just joined a group called Oregonians for Shirtless Freedom. We are a ragtag group of parents, educators, physicians, experts and above all, Oregonians, who are united to keep our rights to go shirtless in stores! We are standing up to protect the rights and civil liberties every shirtless Oregonian deserves in stores!www.portlandmercury.com
