Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa (4th LD, Selden) recently went on a “field trip” to tour the First Legislative District, courtesy of his colleague, Legislator Al Krupski (Riverhead). The purpose of the visit was to see some of the beautiful farmland, beaches, bays and other natural resources the east end has to offer. The tour included a visit to the Cornell Cooperative Extension’s (CCE) Education Center in Riverhead, as well as the Shellfish Hatchery at CCE’s Suffolk County Marine Environmental Learning Center at Cedar Beach in Southold.