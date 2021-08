Plastics find their way into the Gulf of Mexico whether thrown there or carried there by rivers or outgoing tides. Sea turtles mistake floating plastics (like bags, tubes, and bottles) for food and eat it. On beachfront surveys I’ve done with students, as much as 10% of all plastics washed ashore had sea turtle bites. Sea turtle-bitten plastics, like those seen in the three photos below, carry distinctive diamond shapes which match the beak-like jaws of sea turtles. You may have seen these shapes on plastics during strolls along the beach, but didn’t known what they were. They’re sea turtle bites. And the pieces of plastic ingested end up in their digestive tract, where they remain and ultimately kill.