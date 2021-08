If there's one event you absolutely have to watch at the 2020 Olympics, it's the 100m sprint. It's the shortest event of the Games but the one that sears itself into everyone's memories - 10 screaming, pulse-raising, fist pumping seconds of sport boiled down to its purest form. Who will be crowned the fastest man and woman on the planet? Find out by reading on as we explain how to get a 100m sprint live stream and watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics athletics online from anywhere - including where you can watch absolutely free of charge.