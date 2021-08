Louis Guerry, beloved husband of Betty Guerry, passed away at the Indiana Hospital on Thursday, August 5, 2021, with his wife of 66 years at his side. Cherished father of LuAnn and Susan Guerry of Homer City. Son of the late Bernard and Maria Guerrieri. Brother of the late Guiseppina Eleuteri of Italy, brother-in-law of Helen Ferry of PA and Irene Boltz of CA., and many nieces and nephews.