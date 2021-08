Read all about it: Everything you need to know about the day in Florida politics. There’s no way to spin it. The weekend sucked for front-line health care workers. Florida cemented its place as the national epicenter of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with nearly 22,000 new cases reported on Saturday alone, setting a new daily record. According to the Florida Hospital Association, hospitalization numbers are just as dire, with more than 10,000 people currently laid up.