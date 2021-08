TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State linebacker Amari Gainer is on the Butkus Award Watch List, it was announced Monday. Gainer, who last week was named to the Bednarik Award Watch List, has appeared in 26 games and recorded 134 tackles, including 12.0 for loss with 4.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his career. The redshirt sophomore from Tallahassee led FSU with 65 tackles last season and also made 5.0 for loss with 0.5 sack, one forced fumble and three quarterback hurries. His tackles production was paced by three double-digit tackle games, including a career-high 12 stops at North Carolina State. He recorded 11 tackles with one forced fumble at No. 5 Notre Dame and also made 10 tackles, including a career-high-tying 2.5 for loss, in the season opener against Georgia Tech. Gainer has been named to the ACC Honor Roll each of the past two years.