Huawei Band 6 Review: One of the Best Budget Fitness Trackers of 2021

By Zarif Ali
makeuseof.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA competitive and capable fitness tracker with constant SpO2 monitoring that works well. Fitness trackers are a great alternative to smartwatches that offer simple ways to get all the necessary data a person would need from their workouts. Enter the Huawei Band 6, an intriguing addition to the fitness tracker market that brings features from smartwatches into a slimmer and minimalistic design. But should you buy it?

