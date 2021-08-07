Kesterson — 90th birthday

Sarah A. Kesterson, of Fort Dodge, will celebrate her 90th birthday on Aug. 17. Cards may be sent to her at 150 Regency West Court, Fort Dodge, IA 50501. Her family includes Barb and Chris Beyerhelm, of Oakton, Virginia; Mary Bennett, of West Des Moines; James and Kathy Kesterson, of Fort Dodge; Diane Bradley, of Fort Dodge; Tom and Darci Kesterson, of Plano, Texas; Joe and Kim Kesterson, Denton, Texas; Peggy and Jim Bryant, Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Kathy Heller, West Des Moines. She has 21 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Her husband Niles is deceased.