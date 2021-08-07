Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

How Secure Is Your Data in the Cloud?

By Ankush Das
makeuseof.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's convenient to store data in the cloud. By doing so, you can access your files from almost anywhere. You can also use cloud storage as a backup in case of a hardware failure. Considering the benefits of this type of storage, almost everyone stockpiles some form of data in...

www.makeuseof.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Security#Information Security#Cloud Storage#Personal Data#Ai Powered Tools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Related
SoftwareForbes

How No-Code AI Is Changing Business

Dmitry Dolgorukov is the Co-Founder and CRO of HES Fintech, a leader in providing financial institutions with intelligent lending platforms. Companies seeking to implement artificial intelligence (AI) solutions often find themselves faced with a lack of knowledge and high costs, and that’s before they even get started. According to a 2017 survey by Deloitte, 47% of businesses complained of difficulties integrating AI projects into their current systems. Meanwhile, 40% noted cost as a significant inhibiting factor. And 37% said managers simply don’t have enough expertise to implement AI successfully, making artificial intelligence and its benefits inaccessible.
SoftwareInformationWeek

How Securing the Data Lifecycle Can Transform Your Data Protection Program

Companies spend millions of dollars out of pocket on data security solutions, yet breaches still happen everyday. And that's because traditional solutions aren't built for today's cloud workloads. Data has a life of its own -- the data lifecycle. When it is used, it flows through multiple touchpoints, all of which introduce new security and compliance vulnerabilities at each stage. Learn how to dramatically improve your data security and compliance posture by securing your data lifecycle.
Computersbaltimorenews.net

How to Use A Data Room to Maximize Your Due Diligence

Due diligence is an investigation or audit meant to confirm facts regarding matters under consideration. The due diligence process may be performed during fundraising when purchasing real estate, or during legal matters, but it's most commonly conducted during mergers and acquisitions (M&A). An M&A transaction often involves the merger of two companies or the sale of one to another, but it may involve consolidating assets in other ways. Regardless, an M&A deal always requires attorneys, investment bankers, and other advisors to go over confidential documents to make sure the deal is in their party's best interests.
Video GamesLifehacker

How to Back Up and Restore Your PlayStation 5 Data

Backing up your PC, smartphone, and other devices ensures you can recover your data in the event of a crash, sudden power outage, or total hardware failure—but not many people considering doing the same for their game consoles. Luckily, the PlayStation 5 makes it easy to back up your files to an external USB device, and PlayStation Plus subscribers can safely copy their saved game data to the cloud.
EconomyAmerican Banker

How to strengthen your enterprises security with secure file transfer solutions

According to a cybersecurity report by Boston Consulting Group, banking and financial institutions are 300 times more likely to be a target of cyberattack than other industries. On top of that, an Accenture study found that the average annualized cost associated with data breaches for financial services companies globally has increased to $18.5 million. The big question being asked is how your cybersecurity measures up against the recent U.S. executive orders.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

The Evolution of Security Testing

A benchmarking study by the NSA Center for Assured Software found that the average SAST tool covers only 8 out of 13 weakness classes and finds only 22 percent of flaws in each weakness class. Based on these numbers, the average SAST tool is likely to find only 14 percent of the vulnerabilities in an application’s code.
Softwaretechbeacon.com

How GitOps can secure your software pipeline

As more companies move operations to the cloud and look to streamline infrastructure management, adoption of GitOps is on the rise. GitOps is an effective way to streamline infrastructure management and directly impact business value. At the moment, most companies adopt GitOps to increase release speed. However, GitOps can also...
Computersarxiv.org

A Secure and Multi-objective Virtual Machine Placement Framework for Cloud Data Centre

To facilitate cost-effective and elastic computing benefits to the cloud users, the energy-efficient and secure allocation of virtual machines (VMs) plays a significant role at the data centre. The inefficient VM Placement (VMP) and sharing of common physical machines among multiple users leads to resource wastage, excessive power consumption, increased inter-communication cost and security breaches. To address the aforementioned challenges, a novel secure and multi-objective virtual machine placement (SM-VMP) framework is proposed with an efficient VM migration. The proposed framework ensures an energy-efficient distribution of physical resources among VMs that emphasizes secure and timely execution of user application by reducing inter-communication delay. The VMP is carried out by applying the proposed Whale Optimization Genetic Algorithm (WOGA), inspired by whale evolutionary optimization and non-dominated sorting based genetic algorithms. The performance evaluation for static and dynamic VMP and comparison with recent state-of-the-arts observed a notable reduction in shared servers, inter-communication cost, power consumption and execution time up to 28.81%, 25.7%, 35.9% and 82.21%, respectively and increased resource utilization up to 30.21%.
NFLbleepingcomputer.com

NSA shares guidance on how to secure your wireless devices

The US National Security Agency (NSA) today published guidance on how to properly secure wireless devices against potential attacks targeting them when traveling or working remotely. While NSA's recommendations are designed to help National Security System (NSS), Department of Defense (DoD), and Defense Industrial Base (DIB) teleworkers, they apply to...
Softwarecybersecdn.com

A Cloud Migration Strategy with Security Embedded

Security is Job zero – Merritt Baer (AWS Office of the CISO) and I spent an hour talking about how fundamental information security (infosec) is to business functions in today’s world. It’s everyone’s job to ensure they are working to help secure the organization – from the frontline workers to the back-of-the-shop employees – being mindful and active in the infosec program can make or break a company.
EconomyForbes

How To Prevent A Data Breach In Your Company

Nate Nead is the CEO of DEV.co and SEO.co. Nate and his teams specialize in custom software development, web design and digital marketing. I shouldn’t have to tell you that data breaches are bad, but you might not know just how bad they really can be. It’s hard to project the cost of a data breach since “data breach” is a generic term that can refer to a wide range of different incidents. But according to a 2020 report from IBM and the Ponemon Institute, the average cost of a data breach worldwide is $3.86 million, and in the U.S., that cost is $8.64 million.
Economyfinextra.com

Broadridge entrusts data analytics to Snowflake Data Cloud

To enhance its global asset management clients’ decision-making processes through data visualization and analysis, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced it will work with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to enable clients to seamlessly consolidate and analyze trading and portfolio data in the cloud in a way they couldn’t before.
EconomyThe Tech Report& LLC

How to Create a Proper Security Culture in Your Company

Few things are more critical to modern business owners than fostering a responsible security culture at work. Just about everyone now knows how to use a computer…but how many people know how to use one responsibly?. Modern businesses increasingly rely on technology for day-to-day operations and this provides many benefits....
SoftwareComputerworld

Reinforcing Your Data Security By Integrating Data Classification and Multi-Factor File Level Encryption

Data classification is a crucial component of any organization’s security policy, but there is no one silver bullet to keep your data protected regardless of its location. While there are tools that can help you automatically identify and classify your data, organizations must implement supplemental security tools to remediate that data and ensure it is protected. By integrating data classification with enhanced, file level encryption, organization’s can bolster their security posture and protect against today’s modern security threats.
SoftwareTechRadar

Best data migration tools of 2021

The best data migration tools make it easy and efficient to manage data migration across different systems. Click the links below to go to the provider's website:. Data migration can seem intimidating if you haven't done it before. It doesn't matter if you're a business user or a home user, the idea of trying to migrate all your files and folders from one computer to another can appear scary, let alone settings or applications, with the threat of data loss if it goes wrong in any way.
ComputersAndroid Headlines

How To Safety Check Your Chromebook Passwords, Security & Extensions

Google’s Chrome is widely considered one of the most secure browsers around, if not the most efficient, and that’s helped garner a position near the top among browsers. That’s on pretty much any platform. But that’s also led to the creation of Chrome OS — Google’s operating system for Chromebooks. And to the creation of Safety Check, which serves as a way for a user to check their Chromebook on the security and privacy fronts — or at least a way for users to keep tabs on how safe their browsing is.

Comments / 0

Community Policy