In about two weeks or so, Samsung will be holding its next Unpacked event, but a lot about the products that will debut there may already be well-known by now. Of course, that information comes from unofficial sources, and there’s much to be said when Samsung itself confirms this or that tidbit. That is exactly what happened when Samsung officially put in black and white a feature that will have Galaxy Z Fold 3 hopefuls excite while also leaving Galaxy Note fans weary once more.