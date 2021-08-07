Cancel
Rogers County, OK

Quinn bill signed into law

By Submitted
Claremore Progress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePictured from left to right: Jacob McHughes (Cleveland Co), Shannon Rau, Rep. Terry O’Donnell (Catoosa), Jason Carini, State Treasurer Randy McDaniel, Andrew Messer, Gov. Kevin Stitt, Rod Cleveland (Cleveland Co), Ryan Shaffer, Dawn Dicks, Ron Burrows, Vernetta Bowman, Sen. Marty Quinn, Derick Hopper. Governor Kevin Stitt signed senate bill 280 and senate bill 281 on Tuesday. SB280 permits counties to establish a Rainy Day Fund. SB281 was crafted between the State Treasurer’s and Rogers County Treasurer’s office and allows counties to keep funds in state by buying Oklahoma State Agency Bonds for their investment portfolio. Both bills were authored by Sen. Marty Quinn and passed unanimously out of the State House and Senate chambers.

