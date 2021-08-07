Cancel
‘Like which nut or shade of coffee?’: How not to write about race

By Brandon Taylor
Telegraph
Cover picture for the articleI once asked a professor how I could render blackness on the page in a way that wasn’t boring to me. I had been accused in a workshop of trying to obscure my characters’ race. “Why do we only find out on page seven that this character is black?” was a question put to my work with irritating frequency, as though I were trying to trick my reader like a parent sneaking vegetables into their children’s meals. I turned to the only black instructor on my creative writing programme to ask how they did it. They leaned back in their chair and said something like, “That’s a good question. Yeah, I don’t know.”

