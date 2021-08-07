Trash Pandas Barber Shop- “Best Seat In The House”

MADISON- What’s more fun than attending a Rocket City Trash Pandas baseball game and having a hotdog, popcorn, your favorite beverage and a haircut. What…a haircut?. What is thought to be the first of its kind in Minor League Baseball, a full-fledged, fully-stocked barber shop is located beyond the centerfield wall at Toyota Field on the open area walk-around concourse. Opened to the public by appointments or walk-ins, the GBF Shops-Big 75 barber shop is open for business at each Trash Pandas’ home game.