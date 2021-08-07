UFC 265 final odds: Ciryl Gane finishing Derrick Lewis prop bet holds minus line
It’s fight day for UFC 265, which is blasting off tonight (August 7th) from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. In the main event, we’ve got the UFC’s #2 ranked heavyweight, Derrick Lewis, and the #3 ranked, Ciryl Gane, competing for a dubious interim title. The co-main event is going down in the bantamweight division when featherweight G.O.A.T. Jose Aldo gets it popping with the UFC’s #9 ranked 135-pounder, Pedro Munhoz. Bloody Elbow is here to provide the betting lines for these top-ranked collisions, as well as for the remainder of the UFC 265 matchups.www.bloodyelbow.com
