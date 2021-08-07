UFC 265 final odds: Ciryl Gane finishing Derrick Lewis prop bet holds minus line

Ciryl Gane has vowed to be a fighter who accepts any opponent at any time, and the undefeated heavyweight prospect kept his word by agreeing to fight Derrick Lewis for the interim title Saturday in the main event of UFC 265 in Houston. The main UFC 265 fight card is set for 10 p.m. ET from the Toyota Center. The third-ranked Gane already has fought twice in 2021 and went the distance just six weeks ago in a victory over seasoned veteran Alexander Volkov. But the French fighter told the media this week there was no way he was turning down a chance to fight for the interim belt despite the short notice. The second-ranked Lewis is coming off a knockout win over Curtis Blaydes in February.