Bradford Music Hall marries local man’s passion for history, music

The last thing Jim Hammann needed was another pipe organ. Nevertheless, there he was in Blue Earth, Minn., in April 2017, at an auction of dozens of pianos and organs, watching instruments go for $10 and $15 each when he knew they were worth much more. The city, which had come into ownership of the instruments, needed to get rid of them – and quickly. Among the pieces headed to the auction block was a pipe organ that had been built in 1910 by George Kilgen & Sons of St. Louis. Hammann knew what it was worth, and he knew it was likely that the orphaned instrument would meet its end for lack of bids.