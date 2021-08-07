Cancel
South Lake Tahoe, CA

SnowGlobe Music Festival is permanently cancelled

By Sami Weisband
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of programming, SnowGlobe is in meltdown. On August 3, the Lake Tahoe City Council voted to end its contract with SnowGlobe Music Festival, permanently ousting the event from its home at Lake Tahoe Community College ahead of its 10th anniversary iteration, scheduled for December 29 – 31. Since its inception in 2011, Lake Tahoe locals have decried the noise that would leak into the wee hours of the morning and the debris left annually in SnowGlobe’s wake, not to mention the poor tipping habits of out-of-town visitors coming solely to attend the festival.

