Gryffin sleekly lines up with Boy Matthews for awaited Ubbi Dubbi finale ID, ‘New Blood’

By Ross Goldenberg
dancingastronaut.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough Gryffin’s name was not among those on Dancing Astronaut‘s list of the most-anticipated albums of the year, the thought still hung around in the back of our minds that a Gravity successor could come into play when all was said and done. It’s been just shy of two full years since his freshman LP first made sonic contact, and with the opportunity to tour once again in sight, Gryffin judged it as the proper moment to call for a “new chapter.” Although there was no formal mention of a project of any sort in the disclosure of his single, Gryffin is preceding whatever may be on the larger release horizon with “New Blood” alongside Boy Matthews.

Comments / 0

Community Policy