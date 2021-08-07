Gryffin sleekly lines up with Boy Matthews for awaited Ubbi Dubbi finale ID, ‘New Blood’

Amsterdam classic heavy rockers Splinter release their debut album, Filthy Pleasures, Sept. 3 through Robotor Records. The band played their first show in Oct. 2019 and at that point had already offered up a few hints of what was to be their trajectory on early singles like Hurt b/w Brand New Future (discussed here) or the subsequent pairings of Bitter Sounds b/w Robothell and Hold My Leash b/w Take No More, pressed to a series of 7″ vinyls ahead of appearing as more than half of the 10 tracks here. And the pleasures throughout the 33-minute release? Well, just because they’re filthy doesn’t mean they can’t be fun. Whether it’s the penultimate “Hurt” bringing bruiser energy to side B — despite the vocal harmonies; trust me, it makes sense by the time you get there — or “Hold My Leash” with its unambiguous advocacy of strangulation play and sundry other kink earlier on, Filthy Pleasures feels intended in part to pick up where vocalist Douwe Truijens and guitarist Sander Bus left off in Death Alley, but with Birth of Joy organist Gertjan Gutman making major contributions on Hammond throughout and drummer Barry van Esbroek (ex-Vanderbuyst) propelling the entirety or near enough to it, the place Splinter inhabit owes aesthetic debt to the heavy ’70s and the heavy ’10s alike, but creates its own vitality from the moment “Robothell” opens to the very last cacophony of “Brand New Future.”