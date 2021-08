49ers backup quarterback Josh Rosen may not get many more chances to revive his career, but his tenure as a Niners backup could be provocative. Enough has been said about San Francisco 49ers third- or fourth-string backup quarterback, Josh Rosen, and how he’s managed to find himself associated with being a high-profile “NFL Draft bust” after being selected No. 10 overall by the Arizona Cardinals back in 2018 out of UCLA.