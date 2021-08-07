The Daily Stream: LaKeith Stanfield Voices the Anime ‘Yasuke’ in a Feudal Japan with Magic and Mechs
The Pitch: A Black ronin finds himself tasked with protecting a young girl in a fantasy-tinged, alt-history version of 16th-century feudal Japan. Why It’s Essential Viewing: It features the inimitable LaKeith Stanfield voicing an African samurai. It’s a loose blend of real Japanese history with magic, mechs, mercenaries, and monsters. Flying Lotus provides the music. What more do you need?www.slashfilm.com
Comments / 0