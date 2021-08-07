The Daily Stream: LaKeith Stanfield Voices the Anime ‘Yasuke’ in a Feudal Japan with Magic and Mechs

Bleach fans are waiting on the word as to when the final story of the manga series will be finally released with a confirmation adaptation in the Thousand Year War Blood Arc, which has been hinted at for years, and it seems as if fans are continuing to honor the franchise created by Tite Kubo. With this year celebrating the 21st anniversary of the Shonen franchise that was once one of the most popular anime series running, fans are crossing their fingers that an announcement regarding the anime's return will arrive sooner rather than later.