To face her fear of water, she turned to diving
For more, watch CNN Films' documentary short "Lessons from the Water: Diving with a Purpose," premiering Saturday, August 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET.www.thepress.net
For more, watch CNN Films' documentary short "Lessons from the Water: Diving with a Purpose," premiering Saturday, August 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET.www.thepress.net
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.https://www.thepress.net/
Comments / 0