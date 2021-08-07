Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

To face her fear of water, she turned to diving

Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For more, watch CNN Films' documentary short "Lessons from the Water: Diving with a Purpose," premiering Saturday, August 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
763
Followers
21K+
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diving#Cnn Films
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
AnimalsNewsweek

Adorable 'Gymnastics Cat' Delights the Internet With Olympics Reaction

A cat's adorable reaction to seeing gymnasts perform at the Tokyo Olympics on television has gone viral and delighted viewers. The video, posted under the username teenybellinitheprettypittie introduces the ginger tabby as "Grappa: 2024 Olympic Gymnastics Cat." It's a moniker Grappa more than lives up to in the ensuing clip.
sportswar.com

Plus they were turned outward. Literally cupping water for her to carry.

Bizarre- first the 4x400 DQ and reinstatement, then Jacoby with her goggles -- HooInDE 07/30/2021 11:12PM. Also, looking at event times, seems like a tactical error. Other -- HooInDE 07/30/2021 11:30PM. Yup, see my post above. I buried the lede, but yeah, clearly the biggest -- MaizeAndBlueWahoo 07/30/2021 11:42PM. Plus...
MoviesGeekTyrant

Trailer For a Hotel-Set Virus Survival Thriller HALL - Fear Goes Viral

Strike Media has released a trailer for the upcoming indie survival thriller Hall. The movie features a contained story that is set in a hotel where a virus starts to spread. In the film, “When a debilitating virus spreads across a long hotel hallway, a few scattered victims fight for survival, and try to escape from the dark narrow stretch of isolated carnage.”
AnimalsNewsweek

Shark Joins Surfer on Wave Before Leaping in Air, Spinning Four Times

A shark has been filmed bursting out of the sea with a quadruple spin, after riding the same wave as a nearby surfer. The animal's impressive acrobatics, of which any diver or gymnast at the recent Tokyo Olympics would have been proud, happened off the South Carolina coast last week.
Religionstardem.com

Hope in face of fear, grief, pain and sorrow

In our journey here, there are things that have the potential of blinding us as we go through life. Fear, grief, pain and sorrow, can make it seem so dark in life. Many people just live with the hurt of life, pushing through day by day, but not really knowing what direction they are going. Their vision of hope is gone. Is this you? The Lord wants you to hear His promise today.
Weight LossPosted by
The US Sun

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after 65-lb weight loss as he resurfaces for first time in one year

AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after losing 65 pounds as he resurfaces for the first time in over one year in The Sun's exclusive photos. Frank, 57, hasn’t appeared on History Channel’s American Pickers since March 2020, and viewers have been speculating about what led to the star’s mysterious mid-season disappearance.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Mum who spent three hours on a British beach is left so badly burnt in the sunshine she has to go to hospital - despite applying factor 30 suncream all day

A mum was hospitalised with severe sunburn after spending an afternoon on a beach - despite applying factor 30 suncream all day. Danielle Fitzsimons, 31, from from Newtownstewart, County Tyrone, spent three hours on Bumcrama Beach, Northern Ireland, over the weekend with her dad Stephan Fitzsimons, 54, and her kids Khloe Fitzsimons, nine, Hayleigh Fitzsimons, eight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy