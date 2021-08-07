Margot Robbie: Love Island's a big part of my life

When The Suicide Squad finally debuts in theaters and on HBO Max next week, it will bring viewers the latest chapter in the ever-evolving story of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. The fan-favorite character has arguably become one of the standout elements of the DC Extended Universe, after appearing in 2016's Suicide Squad and 2020's Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). While Robbie has indicated that she is going to be taking a bit of a break from playing Harley, fans are curious what her onscreen future could look like — and whether or not we could finally see her romantic relationship with Poison Ivy play out onscreen. While speaking with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis at the press tour for The Suicide Squad, Robbie was asked how much Poison Ivy has been brought up by reporters.