Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Margot Robbie: Love Island's a big part of my life

Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Margot Robbie: Love Island's a big part of my life. Margot Robbie has confessed that 'Love Island' is a "big part" of her life.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
763
Followers
21K+
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margot Robbie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Island
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Margot Robbie and James Gunn Are Baffled

Margot Robbie Updates: The internet has recently been very much obsessed with Margot Robbie’s feet after she was the guest at the Jimmy Kimmel Live Show. Although the star is flattered by the Internet’s obsession, director James Gunn is extremely confused about it. They appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s Live Show...
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Margot Robbie Wants Harley Quinn to Date New

Margot Robbie Updates: After participating in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie expresses her wish to see Harley Quinn date new gentlemen in the DC Extended Universe. The fan-favorite character initially appeared in the DC universe as a sidekick to the Joker in Bruce Timm and Paul Dini’s Batman: The Animated Series. Still, her popularity skyrocketed and carried over into the pages of the comics.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman and John Cena weigh in on David Ayer's cut of 'Suicide Squad'

After Warner Bros. released Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of “Justice League,” fans are rallying for the company to release David Ayer’s cut of his 2016 supervillain team-up movie “Suicide Squad” after he confirmed its existence in an emotional letter last week. The stars of “Suicide Squad” weighed in on the Ayer cut at the premiere of “The Suicide Squad,” the follow-up by director James Gunn, on Monday.
MoviesMovieWeb

Margot Robbie's Barbie Movie Confirms Director Greta Gerwig, Eyes a 2023 Release

It seems almost unthinkable to put these two things in a sentence together, but it looks like Margot Robbie's Barbie movie has managed to land Oscar-nominated director Greta Gerwig to helm the new big screen take on Mattel's iconic doll. Gerwig was already signed to the project as co-writer, but there have been numerous rumors that she was also being sought as director, but it was not known if she had actually done the deal. In a new interview with British Vogue, The Suicide Squad's Robbie made a passing comment that Gerwig's part in the movie would extend to the director's chair.
MoviesComicBook

Margot Robbie Really Wants Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy's Relationship On Screen After The Suicide Squad

When The Suicide Squad finally debuts in theaters and on HBO Max next week, it will bring viewers the latest chapter in the ever-evolving story of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. The fan-favorite character has arguably become one of the standout elements of the DC Extended Universe, after appearing in 2016's Suicide Squad and 2020's Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). While Robbie has indicated that she is going to be taking a bit of a break from playing Harley, fans are curious what her onscreen future could look like — and whether or not we could finally see her romantic relationship with Poison Ivy play out onscreen. While speaking with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis at the press tour for The Suicide Squad, Robbie was asked how much Poison Ivy has been brought up by reporters.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Suicide Squad’s Margot Robbie Did A Wild Stunt Herself, And I’m Impressed

SPOILERS are ahead for The Suicide Squad now playing in theaters and HBO Max. When it comes to The Suicide Squad, it’s clearly not the first time we’ve seen Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn raise hell, but it never really gets old, does it? After Harley gets herself mixed up with the dictator of Corto Maltese in the James Gunn-directed film, we witness an incredible action sequence for the DC character, and it’s partially made possible by some impressive gymnastics by Robbie.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Margot Robbie Says She’s Ready To Play Harley Quinn Again

DC fans have been treated to two Harley Quinn movies across the past two years, as following 2020’s Birds of Prey, The Suicide Squad is just about to hit theaters. Unfortunately, it’s unclear where we’ll next see the Clown Princess of Crime after this. In a recent interview, the actress remarked that she needed a break from Dr. Quinzel after filming BoP and TSS back to back, which suggested she might be walking away from the character for a while.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Margot Robbie’s Net Worth Is More Money Than Harley Quinn Could Ever Steal

Margot Robbie is an Oscar nominee, a former soap opera star and a DC super villain. Her versatile career has made her one of the most sought-after young actresses in Hollywood. What else is sought-after? Margot Robbie’s net worth. For those who are unaware, Robbie stars Harley Quinn in DC Comics movies like Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and The Suicide Squad. In Birds of Prey, Harley is the Joker’s (ex?) girlfriend who becomes involved with a dangerous crime lord called the Black Mask, who’s on the hunt for an expensive diamond. Along the way,...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Margot Robbie would love to see the Suicide Squad Yesterday Cut

Just as fans clamored for the Justice League Snyer Cut, there are those who are asking the same for David Ayer’s Suicide Squad. The Suicide Squad premieres in some ideas and we can see James Gunn’s plans to reshape the way fans saw some DC Comics villains introduced in the movie Task Force X directed by David Ayer.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Is Margot Robbie Taking A Harley Quinn Break After The Suicide Squad? Here’s The Latest

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The DC Extended Universe is a wild place that’s constantly keeping the moviegoing audience on their collective toes. The next installment is James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which will mark Margot Robbie’s third appearance as Harley Quinn. But is Robbie she taking a break from Harley after The Suicide Squad hits theaters?
MoviesETOnline.com

Margot Robbie Reacts to Leslie Grace's Casting as Batgirl (Exclusive)

Harley Quinn is back behind bars. When we first met Margot Robbie's Clown princess alter ego five years ago, she was locked up at Belle Reve in Suicide Squad, before being liberated (and fabulously emancipated) in 2020's Birds of Prey. But Harley is in the clink once again in The Suicide Squad, which is... Loosely related but not that loosely related, and connected but not that connected, to those other two movies. We'll let Robbie explain.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Margot Robbie Stays Up at Night Worried That She’s “Peaked”

There’s a part of us that wants someone like Margot Robbie to appear outwardly perfect and maintain pristine inner peace. If we find out that even a bonafide star and red carpet regular like Robbie is kept awake at night about job stress and imposter syndrome, what hope is there for the rest of us? Alas, it turns out that Robbie, too, is full of career anxiety, and worries that she might have “peaked” in Hollywood already.
Movieshomenewshere.com

Margot Robbie gushes over The Suicide Squad sets

Margot Robbie has praised the "insane" sets on 'The Suicide Squad'. The 31-year-old star reprises her role as Harley Quinn in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) blockbuster and was full of excitement as director James Gunn was "exploding beaches like it was a war film". Margot told the Daily Mirror...
MoviesCollider

Margot Robbie and David Dastmalchian Talk 'The Suicide Squad' and Geek Out Over Their Love for 'Metropolis'

With writer-director James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad opening this weekend in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, I recently spoke with Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn) and David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man) about making the fantastic film. As you’ve seen in the trailers and clips, The Suicide Squad is about a new group of villains recruited by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) for a mission on the island of Corto Maltese called "Project Starfish." In addition to Robbie, Dastmalchian, and Davis, The Suicide Squad stars John Cena as Peacemaker, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Peter Capaldi as the Thinker, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Pete Davidson as Richard "Dick" Hertz/Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Sean Gunn as Weasel, Flula Borg as Javelin, and Mayling Ng as Mongal.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Margot Robbie Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Like almost every notable Australian star to have made the jump to Hollywood before her, Margot Robbie got her start in either Neighbours or Home and Away. Funnily enough, having played Donna Freedman in 353 episodes of the latter, she went off to America and instantly landed a plum supporting role as Leonardo DiCaprio’s wife in The Wolf of Wall Street.
MoviesHastings Tribune

Review: Margot Robbie's playful antihero leads funny new take on 'The Suicide Squad'

The title "The Suicide Squad" feels like a diss of the first movie in the series, simply called "Suicide Squad," and I am here for it. The 2016 movie was garish and unpleasant (thanks, Jared Leto!) but the new one with the article "The" is playful and funny. "The Suicide Squad" resembles a gorier, more profane "Guardians of the Galaxy," which is no surprise since it was written and directed by James Gunn, pivoting from Marvel to DC. He's so attentive to every detail in the new movie that even the intertitles that identify the settings are inventive and amusing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy