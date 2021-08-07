Cancel
Music

Kanye West's album Donda to be released on August 9?

By Celebretainment
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kanye West's album 'Donda' is to be released on August 9. The hotly-anticipated album has been listed on Apple Music as available to be pre-ordered now, with a release date scheduled for just two days time on Monday (09.08.21). Not much is known about Kanye's album but it will have...

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
