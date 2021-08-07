Cancel
Britney Spears' personal conservator urges star's father to 'stop the attacks'

The Press
The Press
 6 days ago
Britney Spears' personal conservator urges star's father to 'stop the attacks'. Britney Spears’ personal conservator has urged her father, Jamie Spears, to “stop the attacks” against his daughter following his recent court filing about her mental health.

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
762
Followers
21K+
Post
90K+
Views
Person
Britney Spears
Celebrities

Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Gives Disturbing Details About Ex-Husband Jamie as Conservator

More details surrounding Britney Spears' conservatorship continue to surface following her shocking claims in court in June. According to TMZ, Lynne Spears didn't have much to say about her daughter other than she's "fine" when spotted at LAX, and while Spears may dislike her father Jamie Spears, she allegedly isn't fond of her mother either. While that's what sources say, according to legal documents that were obtained by the outlet, Lynne was in full support of having Spears' father removed as the conservator.
Celebrities
The Independent

Britney Spears’s team would tamper with her phone to make singer believe people were ignoring her, friend claims

Britney Spears’s team allegedly changed numbers in her phone so that she would believe people were ignoring her, a friend of the singer has claimed.Michael Turchin, the husband of *NSYNC star Lance Bass, defended Bass after the former boyband member received backlash for his comments on Spears’s conservatorship.Last year, Bass – who was in *NSYNC with Spears’s former partner Justin Timberlake – opened up about his feeling towards #FreeBritney, the fan-started movement campaigning for the pop star to regain autonomy over her affairs.Bass told The Daily Podcast that people should “trust the system”, suggesting that Spears’s controversial conservatorship was...
Music
E! News

Britney Spears Belts Out Her Song "Lonely" With Boyfriend Sam Asghari After Shading Family

Amid continued tension with her family, Britney Spears took a moment to sing one of her classic numbers—but on her own terms. The pop star's boyfriend, Sam Asghari, shared footage to his Instagram Story on Sunday, July 18 that appeared to show the longtime couple enjoying a drive through Los Angeles while Britney sang along with the radio to her 2001 song "Lonely." Neither of their faces was seen in the video, although her right hand is shown, featuring red nail polish and her small triangle tattoo near her thumb.
Celebrities

‘Blubbery’ Britney Spears Packing On The Pounds So She Can Make Sam Asghari A ‘Daddy’?

Britney Spears has constantly been in the news as of late, as more and more information breaks about the possible ending of her conservatorship. One major reason the popstar wants to end the legal guardianship is so she can possibly have a child with Sam Asghari, at least that is what one tabloid claimed after Spears gained weight earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates.
Celebrities
HOLAUSA

Britney Spears’ new lawyer says unless Jamie Spears resigns, his firm will move ‘aggressively and expeditiously’

Mathew Rosengart, Britney Spears’ new lawyer, wants to make things happen for the popstar. Outside a court in Los Angeles, Rosengart took some time to share information regarding the singer’s conservatorship battle. According to the lawyer, unless Jamie Spears resigns as co-conservator, his firm will move “aggressively and expeditiously” until...
Music

Selena Gomez Tells Britney Spears, "Come Cook With Me Any Time"

In a new Instagram post, Britney Spears told fans that she intends to post on social media less going forward. She cited the media spreading lies about her as her reason to take a step back, and quoted lyrics from Selena Gomez' "Kill Em With Kindness" in her caption to illustrate her point.
Celebrities

Britney Spears’ mom urges fans to ‘stop’ slamming family

Britney Spears’ mom has begged fans to “stop” criticising her and the star’s sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. The ‘Toxic’ singer is trying to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her co-conservator and recently branded the conservatorship she’s been under since 2008 “abusive”, and after her supporters repeatedly targeted her relatives for allegedly not showing their support, Lynne Spears has had enough.
Celebrities

Britney Spears' Fans React to Father's Conservatorship Exit Amid Free Britney Movement

In a stunning turn of events, Jamie Spears has stepped down as the conservator of his daughter Britney Spears' estate. Jamie has been in control of Spears' estate since 2008. On Thursday, TMZ obtained new legal documents where Jamie's lawyer alleges that there are "no actual grounds" for removing Jamie, but he has chosen to step down do the public "attacks" and Spears' attempts to remove him. "There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate... and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests," Jamie's lawyer wrote. "Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests."
Celebrities

Britney Spears’ mom slams fans comparing Jamie Lynn to spider

Britney Spears’ mother, Lynne Spears, begged fans to “stop” accusing her younger daughter, Jamie Lynn Spears, of spinning a web of lies amid the pop star’s conservatorship battle. After Lynne, 66, posted a photo to Instagram of an enormous spiderweb outside her Louisiana home Wednesday morning, several fans saw an...
Celebrities

Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal

Rachel Uchitel, who signed the 30-page long NDA in 2009, broke the deal in 2019 by talking about her affair with the professional golfer for the HBO documentary 'Tiger'. AceShowbiz - Tiger Woods' former mistress is in legal trouble. Rachel Uchitel, who publicly talked about her relationship with the then-married professional golfer two years ago, is now being sued by his lawyer for breaking $8 million NDA over their affair scandal.

