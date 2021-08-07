Britney Spears' personal conservator urges star's father to 'stop the attacks'

In a stunning turn of events, Jamie Spears has stepped down as the conservator of his daughter Britney Spears' estate. Jamie has been in control of Spears' estate since 2008. On Thursday, TMZ obtained new legal documents where Jamie's lawyer alleges that there are "no actual grounds" for removing Jamie, but he has chosen to step down do the public "attacks" and Spears' attempts to remove him. "There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate... and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests," Jamie's lawyer wrote. "Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests."