Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Reba McEntire caught COVID-19 despite being vaccinated

Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Reba McEntire and her boyfriend both caught COVID-19 despite being vaccinated, as she urged people to continue to wear masks and "stay safe".

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
762
Followers
21K+
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Trouble RelationshipGossip Cop

Brandon Blackstock’s Divorce From Kelly Clarkson Eerily Mirrors His Dad’s Split From Reba McEntire

Divorce certainly pays alright. Recently divorced singer Kelly Clarkson must fork over some hefty spousal support to ex-husband Brandon Blackstock to the tune of about $250,000 per month. And if you thought that figure was steep, wait until you hear Blackstock’s original demand for $436,000. So really, not an entirely bad deal for Clarkson but that’s only the tip of the iceberg of this messy, expensive split.
CelebritiesPopculture

Reba McEntire Waited '66 Years' to Find Boyfriend Rex Linn

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn have been dating for over a year, and one of the things the country star likes the most about the actor is his dedication to his faith. During a conversation with her sisters Susie McEntire-Eaton and Alice Lynn Foran on the series Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith, which is being hosted by McEntire-Eaton this season, the three sisters discussed their significant others, including Linn.
Public HealthPopculture

Reba McEntire and Boyfriend Rex Linn Reveal Surprising COVID Diagnosis After Vaccination

Country star Reba McEntire revealed that she and her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn, both contracted COVID-19 after they were vaccinated. McEntire, 66, told her fans to take the coronavirus seriously by wearing a mask and being "protected the best you can." McEntire also announced this week she had to postpone a memorial for her mother, Jacqueline Smith, because of the rise in COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Reba McEntire announces breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Country music singer Reba McEntire says she and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, have both tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated in what are known as breakthrough infections. "I just want to say one thing: This has been a hard year, and it's getting rougher again," McEntire said in a...
Trouble Relationshipnickiswift.com

The Truth About Kelly Clarkson's Life After Her Divorce

It's been a tough year for Kelly Clarkson. The superstar singer and coach of "The Voice" has been going through a messy divorce with Brandon Blackstock. But she's also been fighting her ex Brandon and his father Narvel Blackstock in court, claiming that their management company Starstruck Management Group defrauded her out of millions of dollars. Clarkson is beloved by millions of fans; many wonder how the singer is holding up after the divorce battles.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Remember Princess Imani in 'Coming to America'? She Was Diagnosed with Cancer & Bravely Overcame It

Fans know Vanessa Bell Calloway as the actress behind Princess Imani Izzi in the 1998 movie "Coming to America." Years after, she battled cancer and ultimately overcame it. Vanessa Bell Calloway started her career as a dancer, but she shifted to acting where she starred in the likes of "What's Love Got to Do with It," "Shameless," "Saints & Sinners," and of course, the classic comedy "Coming to America."
Kansas City, MO995qyk.com

Garth Brooks Concert Goers In Kansas City Asked To Quarantine

More than 70,000 people attended a Garth Brooks concert, most of them unmasked, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Saturday night (8/7) are now being asked to quarantine according to the Kansas travel quarantine list. According to the Kansas City Star, Kansas residents who went to the concert and...
MoviesPosted by
The Boot

Why Tim McGraw Is Perfect for ‘1883’ — and Faith Hill Is, Too!

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were surprise picks to lead the new Yellowstone spinoff 1883, but the selection proves creator Taylor Sheridan and his team are paying attention. Despite a thin acting resume for both artists — although McGraw has carried movies before — the two stand to have a great chance at making memories on Paramount+.
Women's HealthPosted by
Us Weekly

Ashley Tisdale Shows 4-Month Postpartum Body After Diastasis Recti Struggle: Photo

Proud of her progress! Ashley Tisdale raved about her postpartum body after giving birth to daughter Jupiter. “I just want to thank my body four months postpartum and can’t believe the journey it’s been,” the High School Musical star, 36, captioned a Wednesday, August 11, Instagram Story selfie in workout gear. “I’ve never said this, but I had diastasis recti from my pregnancy.”
CelebritiesPosted by
98.1 The Hawk

Remember When Brooks & Dunn Announced Their Split?

Brooks & Dunn were not only country music's most successful duo, they were as close as brothers — or so fans believed until Aug. 10, 2009, when the superstar duo abruptly announced their split after 20 years together. "After 20 years of making music and riding this trail together, we...
Nashville, TNcelebrityaccess.com

Reba McEntire Reconsidering Tour Plans After Contracting COVID-19

LEBANON, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country recording artist Reba McEntire urged her fans to get vaccinated after she revealed that both she and her partner, actor Rex Linn, have tested positive for Covid, even though they were previously vaccinated against the virus. Reba revealed the news in a long TikTok livestream...
MusicCMT

Martina McBride Looks Forward To Reuniting With Blake Shelton on Tour

Later this month, Martina McBride will return to the road, joining Blake Shelton’s Friends and Heroes Tour. Also on the performer lineup are Trace Adkins, Tracy Byrd and Lindsay Ell. McBride is also celebrating the opening of her own exhibit at Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame, and she recently...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

‘Jealous’ Miranda Lambert ‘Hounding’ Blake Shelton Over Divorce Settlement To ‘Ruin’ Recent Wedding With Gwen Stefani?

Is Miranda Lambert demanding Blake Shelton hand over the dog they adopted together while they were married? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Meddling’ Miranda Lambert Starting ‘Pooch War’ With Blake Shelton?. The most recent edition of the National Enquirer reports Miranda Lambert is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy