Reba McEntire caught COVID-19 despite being vaccinated

It's been a tough year for Kelly Clarkson. The superstar singer and coach of "The Voice" has been going through a messy divorce with Brandon Blackstock. But she's also been fighting her ex Brandon and his father Narvel Blackstock in court, claiming that their management company Starstruck Management Group defrauded her out of millions of dollars. Clarkson is beloved by millions of fans; many wonder how the singer is holding up after the divorce battles.