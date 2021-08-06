Cancel
Med-X, Inc. Secures $100 Million Expansion Capital Commitment from Global Emerging Markets (GEM)

By Med-X, Inc., Global Emerging Markets
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Med-X, Inc. (MED-X) announced a $100 million capital commitment from GEM Global Yield, LLC SCS (GGY), a Luxembourg-based private alternative investment group. Under the agreement, GGY will provide MED-X with a Share Subscription Facility of up to $100 million for a 36-month term following the public listing of MED-X's common stock.

