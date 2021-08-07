Lucy Weekend Binge: Revisit ‘I Love Lucy’ & More Lucille Ball Favorites on Decades

Lucille Ball was nearly killed while filming one of the most memorable moments in her iconic show, I Love Lucy. The legendary actress was trending on social media Friday as fans celebrated her birthday. During a 1974 interview on The Dick Cavett Show, the actress explained that in the classic 1956 episode of her series titled “Lucy’s Italian Movie” what was supposed to be a simulated fight between herself and actress Teresa Tirelli quickly devolved into chaos, and Ball believed she was going to be killed. Although hilarious to the live studio audience and viewers at home, Ball told Cavett that Tirelli, who...