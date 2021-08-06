Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

packers cover mug

Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 4 days ago

Could ‘lights out’ De’Vondre Campbell solve what has ailed Packers at inside linebacker?. So far in camp, Campbell and second-year man Krys Barnes have lined up with the No. 1 unit when in the base defense.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
762
Followers
21K+
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mug#Lights Out#De Vondre Campbell#Packers#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

New England Patriots Release Veteran Running Back

The New England Patriots running back room got just a bit smaller as the organization released a two-time Super Bowl champion on Tuesday afternoon. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots released 30-year-old Tyler Gaffney on Tuesday in order to sign 24-year-old defensive back Malik Gant. With New England’s depth at running back pretty much squared away, Bill Belichick opted to trim the position and add another player to the secondary.
NFLCourier-Express

dennis kelly mug 7-29

Tackling depth challenges, Packers add veteran lineman Dennis … Bakhtiari?. As he strode onto Ray Nitschke Field Thursday morning, Kelly did so incognito: He was wearing All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari’s No. 69 jersey, which led to more than a few double takes — given that Bakhtiari is on the physically unable to perform list and isn’t expected to return to action for awhile after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee last Dec. 31.
NFLPackers.com

Packers alumni reflect on 'Packers Road Trip' experience

The final day of the Packers Road Trip began with some spur-of-the-moment surprise stops. After meeting several youth baseball teams at Del-Bar and at the hotel on Saturday night, the alumni wanted to stop at the baseball tournament Sunday morning to cheer on the kids as they began their day. The bus traveled to Woodside Sports Complex and greeted players of all ages. Numerous baseball and softball teams from Wisconsin, Michigan and Nebraska were competing in the tournament.
NFLCBS Sports

Packers' Dennis Kelly: Signing with Packers

Kelly's expected to sign with the Packers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Per Kelly's agent, Kelly's deal with the Packers should become official as soon as he passes a physical. The 31-year-old veteran started all 16 games at right tackle for the Titans last season but is likely to work in a backup capacity with Green Bay.
NFLPosted by
The Press

new bakhtiari mug 8-3

Challenge of David Bakhtiari’s patient approach to comeback? ‘I’m really itching to get back out there’. Coach Matt LaFleur says the Packers are preparing for the worst — that Bakhtiari won’t be ready for the opener — and will be happily surprised if that’s not the case.
FootballElk Valley Times

williams mug

Here’s how veteran Badgers are changing their approach to football training camp. From recovery to mentorship, sixth-year seniors Caesar Williams and Kendric Pryor, fifth-year senior Danny Davis III and their coaches all said there’s some aspect of their routine they’re changing.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Urban Meyer Announces Jags Wide Receiver Underwent Surgery

After leading the Jacksonville Jaguars in receiving yards last year, Pro Bowl wideout D.J. Chark is expected to be an important player for Urban Meyer in his first year with the team. But Chark may be forced to start the season off slow after his latest injury. Speaking to the...
NFLNBC Sports

Browns working out Chad Kelly, Jordan Ta’amu

The Browns are working out six players, including two quarterbacks. Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 reports Chad Kelly and Jordan Ta'amu will work out for the Browns along with linebacker Dylan Coe, receiver Johnathan Johnson, receiver Darvin Kidsy and defensive back T.J. Morrison. Kelly, the nephew of Hall of...
NFLchatsports.com

Sunday Dawg Tags: Browns news (8/8/21)

Why Justin Fields is committed to trusting Bears’ training camp ‘process’ (ESPN) - Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields delivered a strong message to those clamoring for him to unseat current starter Andy Dalton. “Greatness doesn’t happen overnight ... it’s a process,” Fields said this week. The 11th overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft, Fields has trusted the Bears’ process since he set foot inside Halas Hall.
NFLchatsports.com

Bears activate three players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Chicago Bears have announced that they have activated offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson , linebacker Christian Jones, and long-snapper Patrick Scales from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. However, nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who was deactivated along with these three last week, remains on the reserve list. Wilkinson’s return will bolster the offensive...
NFLPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

‘Obsessed’ Bears LB Roquan Smith wrecks offenses with his mind

At times over Roquan Smith’s first two years in the NFL, the Bears weren’t sure exactly where his career was headed. They should know by now. He is next in the franchise’s succession of great inside linebackers and is the prototype every team wants: A cerebral, every-down player who can ruin everything for the opponent. He has elite strength and speed at the position, and he has the mind to decipher what offenses want to do before they snap the ball.
NFLsemoball.com

Rookie kicker Quinn Nordin impresses in Patriots camp

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) -- There was a moment this summer when Patriots rookie Quinn Nordin was about ready to give up on football. It was early May and with no free-agent offers in the days following the draft, the former Michigan kicker was thinking about other plans for his future.
NFL247Sports

Mental Reps Becoming Critical for QB Justin Fields

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — With two weeks of training camp practices wrapped up at Halas Hall, one takeaway about Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is that there's a clear drive to be great. Throughout practices, Fields has been seen talking to veteran quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Nicks Foles and spending time alongside quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo.
NFLGwinnett Daily Post

Vikings activate QB Kellen Mond from COVID-19 list

Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback Kellen Mond was activated from the COVID/reserve list on Tuesday. Mond was away from the team facility for the past 10 days and had only three training camp practices under his belt before testing positive for COVID-19. Mond and starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, who missed four...
NFLPosted by
CBS Boston

Report: Shoulder Injury May Force Hunter Henry To Miss Time In Preseason

FOXBORO (CBS) — Patriots tight end Hunter Henry did not finish Sunday’s training camp session after hurting his shoulder, and will now undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. That update comes via ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss, who reports that while the injury does not appear to be serious, Henry may miss some during the preseason. Henry departed early Sunday after suffering the injury during a blocking drill, making his way off the field with a member of New England’s training staff. He was seen getting his shoulder checked out head trainer Jim Whelan, and did not return...
NFLallfans.co

With Kaleb McGary returning to the active roster, where does it leave Jalen Mayfield?

Today’s Falcons practice is the first time we’ve seen Kaleb McGary since the end of the 2020 season. I came away from last season very impressed with McGary’s improvement throughout the year. Since being selected with the 31st pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, he’s consistently improved. The former Washington Husky is a formidable run blocker but has struggled in his pass sets, which should bode well for him in Arthur Smith’s scheme.

Comments / 0

Community Policy