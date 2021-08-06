packers cover mug

At times over Roquan Smith’s first two years in the NFL, the Bears weren’t sure exactly where his career was headed. They should know by now. He is next in the franchise’s succession of great inside linebackers and is the prototype every team wants: A cerebral, every-down player who can ruin everything for the opponent. He has elite strength and speed at the position, and he has the mind to decipher what offenses want to do before they snap the ball.